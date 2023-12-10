I’m A Celebrity: Josie Gibson in ‘feud’ with Nigel Farage as she fails to mention him in exit interview, fans claim

Fans of I’m A Celebrity are certain that Josie Gibson really doesn’t like her jungle campmate Nigel Farage.

This comes following her elimination from the competition last night (Saturday, December 9). As the cast were narrowed down to four remaining celebrities, Ant and Dec announced the latest evictee from the camp.

And this spelled the end of Josie Gibson’s time in the jungle. However, in Josie’s post-exit interview, some Nigel Farage fans felt that he was being hard done by yet again.

Nigel left out in the cold as ‘gentlemen’ Sam and Tony praised

As she spoke with Ant and Dec, Josie praised the behaviour of Sam Thompson and Tony Bellew – but neglected to mention her controversial co-star, Nigel.

“It was nice to be in with the boys. And they are gentlemen, they are real gentlemen. And Tony and Sam, all of them, but the gentlemen, the chivalry in them is unbelievable. They are just beautiful human beings,” Josie swooned.

Later, when asked who she wanted to win, Josie name-checked Sam. “I think Sam has a magic about him, he’s been entertaining from the moment he wakes up to the moment he goes asleep. He’s lifted me when I have been at my lowest and he is so charming.”

“Tony, again, he’s a proper gentleman,” she reflected.

I’m A Celebrity viewers claim Josie Gibson ‘hates’ Nigel Farage

As the interview aired, a number of viewers pointed out a secret feud between Josie and Nigel.

“What’s so obvious is the lack of friendliness towards Nigel… Josie can’t even bring herself to say his name and he was just as chivalrous as the others and his contribution during the cyclone was significant…. he deserves to win,” claimed one viewer.

“Josie couldn’t even mention Nigel and barely hugged him. Public prefer big Nigel, ego check,” another said.

“I thought Josie could have managed a couple of nice words about Nigel. I don’t like his politics but he hasn’t been an ogre, and I feel there is a bit of managing their audience here on the outside. I’m voting for him because I don’t like a pile on,” said a third.

“Josie clearly bitter that Nigel has survived longer than her. In your words, Josie… cry, cry, cry,” gloated a fourth.

