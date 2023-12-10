I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson baffled as ‘final showdown’ with Fred Sirieix wasn’t shown on screen

I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson revealed her camp chef row with Fred Sirieix was resolved – but it wasn’t shown on air.

The former This Morning presenter, 38, missed out on becoming one of the final four and was voted out yesterday (December 9).

After leaving the I’m A Celebrity jungle, Josie spoke to Ant and Dec about how she and Fred clashed over cooking for the camp.

Josie Gibson revealed she had a showdown with Fred Sirieix (Credit: ITVX)

I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson resolved row with Fred

She said: “It was the battle of the chefs, wasn’t it? I was trying to cook and Fred was criticising everything I do. There’s a lot of pressure of cooking anyway, for all those people. and everyone’s starving.”

Basically we had a showdown but you must’ve cut that bit out.

However, she then revealed: “I think I put him straight at the end. In the end, I just had to settle it with a showdown.” Making a gun gesture with two fingers, she said: “We had a showdown in the end and I won.” “You shot him?” Dec asked. “No, well basically we had a showdown but you must’ve cut that bit out,” she said, looking baffled.

Fans react

Fans rushed to Twitter and expressed their disappointment over the unaired scenes as one wrote: “Why wouldn’t you show the showdown?”

A second commented: “So Josie and Fred had a showdown but ITV decided not to edit it in. Such a shame.” A third wrote: “I want to see Josie and Fred’s showdown!”

Others reacted to her not making it to the final, as one fan said: “Speechless! Josie has been such a brilliant campmate. Sadly, she isn’t in the final. Now just have to hope Sam and Tony are the top two, which would be great.”

Another added: “Really didn’t see that coming I thought it would be Josie and Sam in the final 2!! Sam will win this hands down now which was my original prediction!!”

Josie revealed it must have been difficult for Fred to hand over cooking duties (Credit: ITVX)

Her comments came after Josie blamed herself for Fred being voted off.

In his exit interview, Fred defended his actions when he criticised Josie. He said: “She’s just making it up as she goes along. So I think there’s a lot at stake with the food. And it’s not just what you’re cooking at the moment which of course is going to be good because the produce is incredible. It is what you can do the next day with the leftovers of the bones.”

