I’m A Celeb tonight (Saturday, December 9) will see the celebrities take on the iconic Cyclone Challenge.

It looks like it’s going to be a tough challenge for the celebs, as a new teaser shows.

I’m A Celeb tonight: Josie, Nigel, Sam, and Tony take on the Cyclone challenge

Tonight’s episode of I’m A Celeb will see Josie, Sam, Tony, and Nigel take on the iconic Cyclone Challenge.

They’ll be pelted with water, wind, massive bouncing balls, and much more as they attempt to carry huge stars up the slippery track.

In a teaser from tonight’s show, Josie can be seen getting smashed by a ball, knocking her onto her stomach.

“RIGHT IN THE FACE!” Dec shouts as Josie goes down. “You’ve got to get to Nigel, Jose,” Ant shouts at the star as she struggles up the slope.

The ICONIC Cyclone Challenge

Pushing onwards, Josie crawls up to Nigel, who is clinging onto the gold star for dear life.

“Nearly there, come on Josie!” Dec shouts as Josie nears her goal. Clinging on to two stars now, Josie continues her climb, battered by big bouncing balls along the way. She takes a couple head-on, before collapsing onto her back.

“She’s going to lose one [star],” Dec says – and he’s right. The This Morning star can’t cling on any longer, and a gold star goes flying back down the ramp.

“Noo!” Ant and Dec groan as the clip comes to an end.

Viewers gumble over Nigel Farage doing the challenge

Last night (Friday, December 8) saw Marvin Humes become the sixth celebrity to be voted off the show.

This means that controversial figure Nigel Farage has booked his slot in the final four.

However, viewers weren’t happy, with many arguing that Nigel “doesn’t deserve” to do the trial.

“How are people voting to keep Nigel in?! Do they think the vote system is to evict? Seems the only logical explanation. Just bizarre. I don’t want to see him do the cyclone, it should be Danielle or Marvin!” one fan tweeted.

“Nigel doesn’t deserve the cyclone, should’ve been Marvin,” another fumed.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

