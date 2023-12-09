I’m A Celeb: Viewers fume as they claim Nigel Farage ‘doesn’t deserve’ to be doing Cyclone Challenge

I’m A Celeb last night (Friday, December 8) saw Nigel Farage book his slot in the final four – and thus confirm his involvement in the Cyclone Challenge.

Last night, JLS star Marvin Humes became the sixth celebrity to be eliminated from the competition, leaving Nigel Farage, Josie Gibson, Tony Bellew, and Sam Thompson to make up the final four.

Nigel Farage has made it to the final four on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Nigel in the final four

These remaining celebs will take on the final Cyclone Challenge tonight (December 9), with one of them eventually being crowned King or Queen of the Jungle on Sunday (December 10)

However, Nigel’s success has caused a stir, with many taking to social media claiming that other celebs deserve to be taking part in the iconic challenge more than him.

“Nigel doesn’t deserve the cyclone, should’ve been Marvin.” One person complained.

Marvin Humes was sadly evicted from the jungle last night (Credit: ITV)

“How are people voting to keep Nigel in?!” Another tweeted, “Do they think the vote system is to evict? Seems the only logical explanation. Just bizarre. I don’t want to see him do the cyclone, it should be Danielle or Marvin!”

I’m A Celeb viewers fume over Nigel Farage

Somebody else agreed: “Marvin was robbed, he defo should’ve been in the final four and doing the cyclone. can’t believe Nigel is still there, [bleeping] ridiculous”

A fourth likewise said: “Nigel Farage is gonna be doing the cyclone. How tf did he make it that far?”

A final person tweeted: “Just caught up. Gutted for Marvin, deserved the cyclone over Nigel. Also how brilliant was Sam again tonight? My favourite campmate ever.”

At the moment, Sam indeed appears to be the favourite to win the show, closely followed by Tony.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Saturday December 8) at 9.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

