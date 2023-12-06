I’m A Celeb odds: Sam Thompson tipped for the jungle crown by the bookies

In I’m A Celeb odds, there could be some good news for Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson this weekend.

The 31-year-old has overtaken Tony Bellew to become the bookies’ favourite to win the jungle crown on Sunday (December 10).

Will Sam win? (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb winner odds: Sam Thompson tipped for victory

According to Casino Alpha, Sam is the current favourite to be crowned King of the Jungle with odds of 4/7. Former boxer Tony Bellew is a close second, with odds of 3/1.

A Casino Alpha spokesperson exclusively told us: “Sam Thompson has captured the hearts of the I’m a Celebrity fans this winter and the former Made in Chelsea star is the odds-on 4/7 favourite to win the hit ITV show.

“Late arrival Tony Bellew has quickly adapted to his latest challenge and is 3/1 to take the title, while Josie Gibson is 6/1 and Nigel Farage, 12/1, among the outsiders,” they then continued.

“Danielle Harold and Marvin Humes sit at 40/1, while Nick Pickard, 66/1, seems the most likely to join Frankie Dettori, Nella Rose and Fred Siriex at the exit door.”

Danielle could be the next to go (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb odds: Danielle Harold tipped to go next

Meanwhile, EastEnders star Danielle Harold has been tipped to be the next celebrity to be eliminated.

According to William Hill, Danielle, 31, is currently at 10/11 to leave the show tonight (Wednesday, December 6).

Nick Pickard is second favourite to be voted off at 13/8. And Marvin Humes could also end up in the danger zone, rated at 7/2.

“We’re beginning to approach the business end of proceedings in the I’m A Celebrity camp, with Danielle Harold our favourite to be the next celebrity to depart the show,” a spokesperson for William Hill said.

“The EastEnders actress is 10/11 with us to leave camp tonight after finding herself in the bottom two for the first time in Tuesday’s episode,” they then added.

She will be the fourth celebrity to leave if she goes tonight, following Fred Sirieix, who was eliminated last night (Tuesday, December 5).

Tony loses it tonight (Credit: ITV)

Tony Bellew loses his rag tonight

Elsewhere on tonight’s show, Tony Bellew will take a pop at Ant and Dec during the Bushtucker trial.

Tonight’s Bushtucker trial will see Tony find himself in the driving seat of an old truck. Marvin and Nick, meanwhile, are strapped in cages and are being covered in bugs.

Tony must answer questions correctly, whilst Marvin and Nick try and collect stars for camp. However, in a new clip, Tony keeps getting questions wrong – and then gets covered in gunge and slime for his efforts.

“It’s disgusting! This is wrong, this is very wrong,” Tony shouts as he’s covered in slime. “I’m trying not to swear, you should all be ashamed of yourselves!” he then shouts as Ant and Dec fall about in laughter.

Read more: I’m A Celeb star Fred Sirieix slams ‘hate’ Nella Rose has received: ‘It’s totally wrong’

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, December 6) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.