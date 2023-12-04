I’m A Celebrity: Tony Bellew tipped to win the show by the bookies in ‘dramatic shift in odds’

I’m A Celebrity star Tony Bellew is now the bookies’ favourite to be crowned King of the Jungle.

The former boxer – who was a late arrival – has seen his odds slashed following this weekend’s editions of the show.

Could Tony win? (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Tony Bellew to win?

Previously, Tony’s odds to win I’m A Celeb were 14/1. However, they have been slashed over the weekend, with the 40-year-old now 1/1 to win the show!

However, this now means that Sam Thompson – the previous frontrunner – is now second favourite to win the jungle crown. He’s at 6/4 to win now.

Leon Blackman from Oddschecker said: “A dramatic shift in odds over the weekend has seen Tony Bellew become the new favourite with bookmakers to win I’m A Celeb.

“Since Friday, Bellew has dominated the betting on Oddschecker, securing 25% of all bets across our site. Sam Thompson and Josie Gibson, previous favourites, have now dropped to second and third place, respectively.”

Tony and Sam are first and second favourites to win (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Tony Bellew favourite for the jungle crown

Leon continued. “After being the favourite last Monday, Gibson is now considered an outsider at 7/1, with the bookies expecting one of Bellew or Thompson to win.

“One of the biggest changes in odds is for Fred Sirieix. The First Dates host had been valued as a 7/1 fourth-favourite last Monday; however, now he has been given a minimal chance to win at huge odds of 100/1,” he then added.

Nigel Farage is currently at 14/1 to win, Danielle Harold at 20/1, Marvin Humes at 50/1, and Nick Pickard at 100/1.

Nella is the least favourite, with odds of 150/1 to win.

Nella avoided elimination (Credit: ITV)

Viewers fume as Nella Rose avoids eviction

Last night (Sunday, December 3) saw the first eviction of the series take place.

Frankie Dettori became the first star to be eliminated from the competiton, as he lost out in the public vote against Nella Rose. However, viewers weren’t happy that Nella had avoided being eliminated.

“Dear @Ofcom can we see the proper results from @itv @imacelebrity first vote off?” one viewer tweeted.

“I think this was a fix tonight and needs looking into. I didn’t give her any votes nor did my son. So that’s 10 Nella lost in one household. Would love Freedom of Information Act to look into the voting, or Ofcom,” another fumed.

“People making complaints to Ofcom about Nella Rose. Seriously does the UK know what Ofcom is about? Stop wasting their time over nonsense, they have more important things to consider,” a viewer fired back.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Monday, December 4) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

