Rochelle Humes confirms she is flying to Australia to meet Marvin, but begs fans to keep him in until she gets there

Rochelle Humes shared worries about not meeting her husband Marvin Humes at the I’m A Celebrity bridge after she pleaded with fans to keep him in.

Rochelle, 34, is currently juggling presenting duties on This Morning and looking after the couple’s three children. She said that her journey to Brisbane would be delayed.

Rochelle Humes pleaded with fans to keep Marvin Humes in the jungle

Speaking to her fans on social media, the telly star said she would “try and go out there,” as she can’t have him walking out on the I’m a Celebrity bridge alone. “So, I am going. But I can’t go when the rest of the families go because I’ve got work and obviously the kids are in school, ” she said.

Rochelle Humes said she planned to go to Australia

This comes after Rochelle defended Nella Rose over the Fred Sirieix row and admitted that she could feel what triggered her.

She also revealed she had planned to get on a flight at the beginning of December and was “crossing everything” that she’d make it on time. While Rochelle also admitted she “felt sick” at the idea of no one greeting him at the end of the bridge.

“My predicament is, I really don’t want him to walk out to the end of that bridge to nobody,” she said. “Because that would mean I have really failed him.

“I’m really trying to make everything happen, but I really don’t want him to walk out on that bridge lonely. So this is me asking you to vote for him so that that buys me my day of work on Monday and then I can get straight on the flight. 24 hours and then I’ll be there.”

She reiterated that she doesn’t want him voted out then either as he is enjoying his experience.

She also addressed the ‘no contact’ rules

Elsewhere, Rochelle confessed how surprised she was after being told there would be a “no-contact” rule. “I thought perhaps we could have a couple of little sneaky phone calls. I didn’t realise it was as serious as it was with this confiscation thing, I didn’t think it would be a dramatic situation,” she continued.

“In all the years we’ve been together, we’ve never not spoken. Like yes, we’ve been apart, of course. That’s the nature of our jobs, but we’ve been like constantly on FaceTime. We talk a lot,” she said. Rochelle added that she will be voting for him to take on more Bushtucker Trials.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.

