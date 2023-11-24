I’m A Celebrity: Marvin Humes’ wife Rochelle gets apology from Josie Gibson after double entendre-filled trial

Tonight on I’m A Celebrity (November 24), Marvin Humes and Josie Gibson teamed up for what fans branded the most hilarious trial they’d ever seen.

Except a lot of the laughter came from how they thought Marvin’s wife Rochelle Humes would react back home in Blighty when she saw the clips.

Josie told Marvin to ‘jump on’ in the trial, to much amusement from viewers (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans can’t wait to see Marvin Humes’ wife react to trial

Facing off against Jamie Lynn Spears and Danielle Harold, Jamie read the rules: “Welcome to the second playoff, Power Shower. One of you will operate the Power Shower, while the other will wear a giant sponge ball. Working together, your job is to soak up as much liquid from the shower and then squeeze it into the drain in front of you. You will win three points for every litre you collect.”

As Josie took on the job of being the sponge, she laid on the drain’s grate and yelled: “Marv, jump on me.” Marvin laughed: “It’s been a long time since someone other than Rochelle’s asked me to jump on…” Josie smiled: “Oh, sorry Rochelle!!”

But Josie explained: “I wanted Marv to jump on because I wanted to get as much juice out as possible.” As they continued to play, Marvin yelled: “Is it coming out?” Josie yelled: “Go a bit harder, Marv!”

Marvin and Josie. THE duo of this year tbh#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/65hv0hFl0E — con✰ (@itsconk) November 24, 2023

Viewers react

Fans of the show were left in hysterics at the pair’s antics. “Need to see Rochelle’s reaction to that trial ‘squeeze me Marv!!’ I’m deaddd,” said one. “BEST bit of the series HANDS DOWN!!! If it was anyone else Rochelle would be so mad but Josie can get away with it,” said another.

“Rochelle watching Marvin say get your legs up,” said another with the laughing emoji. “Josie: ‘Harder, get on my back, don’t tell Rochelle!'” another giggled.

“Rochelle must be fuming,” joked another. “Rochelle is currently on the way to the airport,” another quipped.

A quick check of Rochelle’s Instagram seemed to show she was out tonight, so looks like she’s got some bedtime viewing when she does get home…

