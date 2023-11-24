I’m A Celebrity: Fred and Nella feud is ‘on pause rather than forgotten’, body language expert claims

Viewers weren’t convinced that I’m A Celebrity campmates Fred Sirieix and Nella Rose had actually patched things up. And now one expert has suggested the same.

The feud all started when the YouTuber said she would not talk to the First Dates star, 51, or eat his food, after he offended her for calling himself “old enough to be your dad”.

Speaking to Paddy Power Games, body language expert Judi James said she thinks the arrival of Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori may have temporarily halted the row. She said that when a stranger invades an established group it can cause a “group cohesion” as they unite against the “new threat”.

But as camp settles back down, what happens next for Fred and Nella?

Nella Rose’s I’m A Celebrity feud will be back

“Nella did appear to have put her spat with Fred to one side,” Judi said. “But there were two subtle signs that it’s been put on pause rather than forgotten.

“Firstly, there is her very emphatic hugging and pinning in of the girls to form powerful team-formation signals. We saw her hugging Sam [Thompson] and when the whole group sat together Nella pulled Josie [Gibson] and Grace [Dent] in under her armpits in a powerful, gathering hug in what looked like a signal of social power.”

Speaking about their trial, Judi then said: “When Nella and Fred united for their challenge, Fred performed the mime of a boxer doing a flurry of air punches. Nella stood with both hands on her hips in a pose of power and status.”

She then spotted a “telling pause” from Nella.

“Then there was the telling pause as Fred offered his hand to Nella in a high five and she kept him hanging in the air. It was only a three second wait, but the message would have been that Fred might still need to graft to get back into her friendship circle.

“They did hug briefly at the end of their Slam Dunk task, but both patted the other quickly, which is always a signal to break from the hug.”

Nigel ‘racism’ row

Fred isn’t the only one Nella has clashed with. Nigel Farage’s team denied “racism” claims after his bust-up with her over immigration.

After Nella accused him of being “anti-immigrant,” his team reacted on Twitter with a dig at Nella: “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet,” they said, mocking her earlier choice of words to Farage.

