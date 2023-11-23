I’m A Celeb saw the camp split in two with the arrival of Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori – and it’s not good news for Nella Rose.

The YouTube star – who famously fell out with Fred Sirieix earlier this week – is now forced to live with him in a new, smaller camp of six!

Fred and Nella were in the same camp (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb: Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix in new camp together

Tonight’s edition of I’m A Celebrity saw all ten campmates take part in the Locker Shocker trial. The first five to get all their stars out – while being covered in all sorts of gunge and other disgusting things – would be in the Home Camp.

The Home camp – of course – is the main camp, which has had something of a makeover. There are now proper seats in camp – as well as a bus for the camp leader to sleep in.

Nella Rose, Fred Sirieix, Sam Thompson, Danielle Harold, and Jamie Lynn Spears were the winners – and therefore booked their slot in the luxury camp.

The celebs were then joined by two late arrivals – Frankie Dettori and Tony Bellew. Frankie won the head-to-head – and was named as the new camp’s winner.

The camps then split – and the winners headed back to the main camp.

Nella and Fred did a task together too (Credit: ITV)

Viewers get the popcorn out

The only hitch for Nella and Fred after winning was the fact that they would have to share a camp together.

Nella fell out with Fred earlier this week after Fred made a comment about being old enough to be Nella’s dad. Nella, however, took this comment the wrong way – as her own father died a couple of years back.

However, tonight’s results mean that the duo are forced to live together in a smaller camp of six. Viewers were quick to grab the popcorn.

Nella and Fred in the same camp #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/zGIpDwM6zh — Phe ❤️‍ (@phoebe_freya) November 23, 2023

“So is Nella actually going to be eating Fred’s cooking then or-,” another viewer wrote.

Well, this isn’t gonna be awkward.. Nella literally isn’t speaking to Fred,” a third wrote.

Are Nella and Fred pals now? (Credit: ITV)

Nella and Fred do a task together on I’m A Celeb

Things got even more awkward as Nella and Fred embarked on the ‘Slam Dunk’ challenge together.

“Nella and Fred doing a task together awkward,” one viewer tweeted. “Fred and Nella working as a team? This is an awkward turn of events,” another said.

However, it seems as though the duo’s previous row is old news – as they worked together and even shared a hug at the end.

“You smashed that,” Nella told Fred. Tonight’s events have since left fans confused as to whether the duo have reconciled or not.

“Has Nella just forgiven Fred? I thought she wasn’t eating his food or speaking to him,” one fan tweeted. “Fred and Nella friends??? Am I seeing this right ???” another baffled viewer wrote.

“When did Nella and Fred become friends?” a third wrote. “So how did Nella and Fred become besties again? Or did I miss something?” another asked.

Read more: I’m A Celeb: Nella has ‘damaged’ her reputation by clashing with Fred Sirieix, expert claims

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.