I’m A Celeb: Nella has ‘damaged’ her reputation by clashing with Fred Sirieix, expert claims

I’m A Celeb star Nella Rose‘s clash with Fred could play a huge part in whether she’ll survive the next elimination, an expert has claimed.

The 26-year-old YouTuber fell out with Fred earlier this week – and it hasn’t done any good to her popularity with the viewers at home…

I’m A Celeb: Nella Rose vs Fred Sirieix

During Tuesday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity, YouTube star Nella revealed that she had an issue with Fred. The French star had made a comment about being old enough to be her father. However, Nella seemingly misinterpreted this comment to be some sort of dig towards her father – who sadly died a few years back.

Fred was quick to apologise to Nella, but she wasn’t having any of it, branding the First Dates star “stupid”.

“I only allow people to disrespect me once,” she snapped as she berated the 51-year-old.

Fred, however, continued to apologise, until eventually, Nella relented. “I accept your apology but let’s not be friends.”

She also told him that she wouldn’t be eating anything he cooked. Well, until the next night, that is…

I’m A Celeb star Nella Rose’s reputation takes a hit

Now, brand and culture expert Nick Ede has exclusively told ED! that Nella could be the first to after damaging her reputation thanks to her feud with Fred.

“Nella has had the biggest boomerang moment in TV history,” he told us.

“She has damaged her reputation and because she doubled down on Fred after he apologised the whole nation has turned on her,” he then continued.

“She is such a shining light and a natural tv star and she has a great future ahead of her if she can redeem herself and apologise to Fred, but I fear she will be voted out first and won’t have that opportunity,” Nick then said.

“I hope they make up and she can be seen by viewers as the fun, courageous person that she came in as.”

Nigel Farage has ‘failed’ to emulate Matt Hancock

Meanwhile, Nick also shared his thoughts on Nigel Farage‘s jungle journey so far.

“The UK audiences do not like Farage and although he’s trying to do a Hancock I think this has failed as viewers are switching off because of him,” he exclusively told us.

“It’s good to see him speaking to Nella and Fred about his policies but he’s still creating a divide and a disconnect with the audience,” Nick then continued.

“I don’t think he will come out of the show as a winner at all,” he then added.

