I’m A Celeb star Nella Rose slammed by fans for eating Fred Sirieix’s cooking, despite vowing not to in heated clash

I’m A Celeb star Nella Rose seemingly slipped up on the show, following her heated argument with Fred Sirieix on Tuesday night (November 22).

The star’s behaviour didn’t go unnoticed by fans – who took to Twitter to mock her for it.

Nella clashed with Nigel (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb: Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix clash

Tuesday night’s show saw our first big argument of the series take place.

Nella, 26 took umbrage with Fred saying he was old enough to be her father. Sadly, Nella lost her father at a young age.

Taking offence to Fred’s unintentional comment, she refused to speak to the star – and when she did, she didn’t hold back.

“I only allow people to disrespect me once,” she told the First Dates star. She then proceeded to brand the French TV star “stupid”.

Fred continued to apologise until Nella finally relented. “I accept your apology but let’s not be friends.”

She also added that she didn’t want to be near him in camp, and didn’t want to eat his food either.

Nella tucked into a meal Fred prepared (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb star Nella eats Fred’s food

However, last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity saw Nella literally eat her words by tucking into a meal that Fred had prepared.

Fans of the show were quick to notice and took to Twitter to point it out.

“Nella eating Fred’s cooking now is she? Course she is, pathetic,” one viewer tweeted. “Has Nella forgotten that she said she isn’t eating anything Fred cooked??” another said.

“Nella is eating Fred’s food! Knew it was all an act to get airtime and YouTube likes and it backfired,” a third wrote.

“So much for not eating Nella,” another commented.

Danielle made fans laugh (Credit: ITV)

Danielle Harold has fans ‘howling’

Elsewhere in the show, Danielle Harold had viewers in stitches thanks to her facial expressions around Nigel Farage.

The EastEnders star didn’t hide her distaste for what the GB News host was saying during a chat about politics last night.

Speaking to Danielle and Sam Thompson, Nigel revealed that Thatcher and Blair were two “strong” prime ministers he admired.

Danielle, meanwhile, looked as though she’d smelled something disgusting.

“Danielle’s face every time Nigel even breathes [laughing and crying emojis],” one fan tweeted. “Danielle’s face every time Nigel speaks makes me howl,” another said.

“Danielle really doesn’t like Farage judging by her face every time he speaks,” a third wrote.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, November 23) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

