I’m A Celebrity: Danielle Harold sparks Nigel Farage feud rumours as she pulls disgusted faces, viewers claim

I’m A Celebrity star Danielle Harold couldn’t help but make her feelings about Nigel Farage clear during last night’s show (Wednesday, November 23).

The EastEnders star looked less than impressed with the GB News host during a conversation yesterday, leaving fans in stitches.

Danielle didn’t look impressed (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Danielle Harold reaction to Nigel Farage confession

During last night’s I’m A Celebrity, Danielle and Sam Thompson spoke to Nigel about politics and his aspirations of becoming Prime Minister.

“Who is your favourite Prime Minister ever in your lifetime?” Sam asked the former politician.

“Really, in my lifetime, two Prime Ministers who’ve been really strong, who’ve changed the country: one’s [Margaret] Thatcher and one’s [Tony] Blair,” Nigel replied.

It was at this point that Danielle looked disgusted, as though she’d smelled something foul. Nigel, unperturbed, continued.

“I didn’t like the way Blair changed the country at all but I have to admit he was a strong leader. Margaret was a very strong leader. They were tough times, but she changed the country completely.”

“Would you ever want to run?” Danielle asked. “I don’t know. We’ll see. Depends how much of a mess the country gets in. I honestly don’t know. It’s not an easy job,” Nigel replied.

Nigel hasn’t endeared himself to Danielle, it seems (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans in stitches over Danielle Harold expressions

It’s safe to say that fans were loving Danielle’s facial expressions during her convo with Nigel.

“Danielle’s face everytime Nigel even breathes [laughing and crying emojis],” one fan tweeted last night.

Danielle’s face when Nigel was speaking I LOVE HERR #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/7QiHlHcLaZ — (@mxyx66_) November 22, 2023

“Danielle’s face actually has me howling,” another said. “Danielle face every time Nigel speaks makes me howl,” a third wrote.

“Danielle really doesn’t like Farage judging by her face every time he speaks,” another tweeted. “Danielle can’t even hide her hate red for Nigel,” another saod.

Nella argued with Nigel (Credit: ITV)

Nella Rose clashes with Farage

Elsewhere in last night’s show, Nella Rose clashed with her fellow campmate Nigel. Their clash came about during a debate on immigration.

“Let’s get everything out in the open. All the tea is coming out now… apparently, you’re anti-immigrants?” Nella said. “Who told you that?” Nigel asked. “The internet,” Nella replied.

Later in the debate, Nigel spoke about how the increase in the UK population is “good” unless you want a GP appointment.

“I’m stopping you getting a GP appointment? You’re not getting an appointment because the NHS is lacking funding. I bet you anything if every single immigrant or from immigrant descent was to leave the UK, all your doctors, go… most of your doctors are Asian right? Most of your nurses are African women, right? You want us gone, that’s all I understood,” Nella fired back.

“Stop it. Stop, it that’s not… Nella, you’re not listening to a single word I’m saying. You’re not,” Nigel then snapped.

Eventually, the pair agreed to disagree…for now…

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, November 23) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

