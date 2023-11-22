I’m A Celebrity star Nella Rose, 26, spoke candidly about her life during tonight’s show (Wednesday, November 22).

The YouTube star confessed that she’s never finished anything she’s started – and even hinted that she was even thinking about quitting the show already.

Nella admitted she was thinking about leaving (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Nella Rose finding Jungle life difficult

During a chat with Grace Dent during tonight’s edition of I’m A Celebrity, Nella revealed that if Jamie Lynn Spears had quit the show last night, she would have gone with her.

During her conversation, Nella confessed that she’s never seen anything through.

“I’ve never, ever in my life started something and finished it. Ever,” she confessed.

“I always quit, or I always sign on short term or if I don’t like it I can leave… this is the one thing I said I’m going to try and stick it through but I can already see myself… if I get in my head too much.”

The YouTube star opened up (Credit: ITV)

Nella opens up

“When I was younger I was put in a lot of situations that I had no control over. I was sad and miserable. So now that I have control over my happiness and the things I want to do I think I’m kind of, I’ve become obsessed with it: ‘Oh, you don’t have to do this if you don’t want to’,” she told Grace.

Nella then continued in the Bush Telegraph, saying: “Whenever I feel uncomfortable, whenever I feel sad I do tend to leave.

I do tend to not carry things through if I feel uncomfortable. So the fact I’ve lasted in the jungle for this long is astonishing,” she then added.

She then told Grace: “If Jamie Lynn left yesterday I would have been right behind her.”

Nella was slammed by fans (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans roll their eyes at Nella Rose opening up

However, if Nella was expecting viewers to feel sorry for her, she was sadly mistaken. Many took to Twitter to comment that her confession wasn’t a surprise.

“Nella that doesn’t surprise me,” one fan tweeted tonight. “Why is Nella acting like she’s lived in the jungle for 2 months…it’s been 4 days,” another laughed.

“I wish you would leave!” a third said. “Nella is still as annoying as yesterday,” another commented.

The lack of sympathy for Nella from viewers stems from her argument with Fred Sirieix yesterday (Thursday, November 21), in which she branded the French star “stupid”.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec hit by Ofcom complaints over Sunderland joke

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow (Thursday, November 23) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think.