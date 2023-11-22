I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec hit by Ofcom complaints over Sunderland joke

I’m Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec have come in for several Ofcom complaints reportedly referring to comments made by them within moments of the 2023 series starting!

According to reports, the watchdog has received over 100 complaints relating to I’m A Celeb in recent days.

Furthermore, it is believed some moans were made to the regulator – concerning the inclusion of Nigel Farage in the cast – in the run-up to the show’s return on Sunday, November 19.

Nigel Farage is a controversial campmate in ITV’s jungle reality series (Credit: YouTube)

Nigel Farage ‘complaints’

Over on social media, I’m A Celebrity fans threatened to boycott the programme once the former MEP’s involvement was confirmed.

Since then it has been reported those switching off in protest may have led to a ‘drop’ in ratings.

But amid the backlash online and with viewers reportedly making their feelings clear via their remote controls, it appears the polarising character is at the heart of grumbles to Ofcom.

OK! reports 42 complaints have been made so far regarding the Brexit poster boy appearing on the show. Another 31 complaints meanwhile are said to relate to comments ridiculing right-wing politics.

24 complaints are said to have been made about comments from Ant and Dec (Credit: YouTube)

Ant and Dec Ofcom complaints

However, another 24 complaints are said to have been made about a joke made by Ant and Dec in their very first segment of the series. They explained contestants would be dumped in a remote location – namely Sunderland – rather than the jungle.

“For the first time in I’m A Celebrity history, we’ve dropped our first three celebrities into the middle of the Australian Outback,” Dec set the gag up.

Ant carried on: “In case you’re not familiar with the Australian Outback, it is a barren, deeply hostile environment that’s barely fit for human habitation.”

To which Dec provided the punchline: “Imagine Sunderland, but hotter.”

Social media users react to Ant and Dec ‘Sunderland’ gag

While some may have been narked about the Sunderland gag, social media users seemed to enjoy the regional rivalry joke.

“Ant & Dec are going to cop some [blank] for that Sunderland crack @imacelebrity,” one Twitter user predicted correctly, adding laughing emojis to their words.

Another observed: “Ant & Dec already cracking out the Sunderland jokes hahahaha #ImACeleb.”

And a third fan chipped in: “Oh how I missed you Ant and Dec. I’m so happy you’re back on my TV every night. Less than 7 minutes in and they’ve already made a Sunderland joke #ImACeleb.”

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Wednesday November 22, at 9pm.

