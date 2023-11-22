I’m A Celebrity ratings ‘drop’ following viewer threats to boycott show over Nigel Farage signing

ITV has been handed an I’m A Celebrity ratings blow, it’s claimed.

This is despite the opening episode of the 2023 run being TV’s biggest entertainment series launch this year.

However, one report reckons viewers are not switching back on again because Nigel Farage is among the line-up of contestants.

I’m A Celebrity ratings: Nigel casting backfires?

The report claims signing the former MEP for a reported £1.5 million fee may have “backfired” for show bosses.

That’s because, Mirror Online claims, the 2023 series has “suffer[ed] low ratings compared to last year’s series”.

Furthermore, it is suggested the spat between YouTuber Nella Rose and First Dates’ Fred Siriex wasn’t much of a draw for those watching at home.

What are the viewing figures for I’m A Celebrity 2023?

It is claimed Tuesday (November 21) evening’s episode, featuring the Nella-Fred bust-up, pulled in 6.1 million viewers. That figure is said to be down 2.3 million when compared to the third episode of the 2022 series.

Additionally, the Mirror claims the last two eps have been the least watched of a first week in I’m A Celeb history.

However, 7.8 million viewers for Sunday’s (November 19) first episode of the series has seen it claim ITV’s highest overnight audience of the year.

And after one day of consolidation, that first programme’s viewing figures currently stand at 8.6 million viewers.

Furthermore, it is believed the show was also ITV’s biggest 16-34 audience of the year, with 1.4 million watching along, said to represent 76% of that demographic.

Ant and Dec fans ‘shun 2023 series’

I’m A Celebrity fans have said they will avoid the show since Nigel Farage’s casting announcement.

Social media users are still making the same claims now, with tweets posted about how they are giving the series a wide berth made in the last 24 hours.

One person tweeted: “I won’t watch #ImACelebrity with Nigel Farage in it.”

“Won’t watch again after putting in Farage!” echoed another.

Meanwhile, a third stated: “People are free to watch whatever they choose. I personally won’t watch or listen to anything Farage is anywhere near.”

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Wednesday November 22, at 9pm.

