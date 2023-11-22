I’m A Celebrity: Nella makes ‘hypocritical’ comment about ‘not wanting to see anyone upset’ after Fred row

I’m A Celebrity contestant Nella Rose has been lambasted as a “hypocrite” after speaking about Jamie Lynn Spears.

The YouTuber came in for flak from ITV fans last night (Tuesday November 22) as a baffling confrontation between her and Fred Sirieix aired.

In a bizarre outburst, Nella accused First Dates star Fred of being “disrespectful”.

“I would rather stay away from you,” she told the French fave at one point.

Nella’s tirade continued: “I don’t want to eat your food, I don’t want to talk to you. We can just live, you live on that side [of the camp], I live on this side.”

However, before the end of the episode, show fans urged Nella to follow her own advice after she had her say about Britney’s sister.

Nella Rose makes her feelings clear to Fred Sirieix (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity: Nella Rose faces backlash

Jamie Lynn was seen in tears, and being comforted by Josie Gibson, as she was missing her kids.

Reflecting on Jamie Lynn’s upset, Nella said in the Bush Telegraph: “Emotions run so high inside of camp. We don’t want anyone to ever be upset over anything. We all had Jamie’s back, we all understood where she was coming from 100%.”

But following her reaction to Fred, some of those watching at home indicated they felt Nella lacked self-awareness.

‘We don’t want anyone to ever be upset over anything’ (Credit: ITV)

‘You upset Fred, though’

Mocking Nella’s words, one Twitter user scoffed: “‘We don’t want anyone to be upset over anything’. Okay Nella, you most likely upset Fred though #ImACeleb.”

Another laughed at her: “Lol Nella. Yeah don’t want people to be upset. After roasting Fred #ImACeleb.”

And someone else posted: “Nella should take her own advice #ImACeleb.”

Additionally, other viewers blasted her for an apparent change in what she was saying from how she had been.

Did Nella just say “We don’t want anyone to be upset over anything”? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/MLeJIDnhRm — Fiona Elliot (@fi_elliot) November 21, 2023

One wrote: “Nella ‘we don’t want no one upset over anything’ – but it’s cool to lay into Fred over absolutely nothing. HYPOCRITE #ImACeleb.”

“Says the woman who made Fred feel like [blank] for an everyday passing comment. What a hypocrite #ImACelebrity #ImACeleb,” added another.

What a hypocrite.

And another dismayed viewer thought the same as they wrote: “Omg Nella you hypocrite#ImACeleb.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Fred defended by fans after Nella takes offence to comment about her dad

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Wednesday November 22, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.