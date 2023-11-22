I’m A Celeb 2023 continued last night, in a show that saw Nella erupt and the show hit by a technical error.

Hosts Ant and Dec were forced to apologise on last night’s I’m A Celebrity after fans went spare after their screens cut out.

Viewers were left baffled when a black screen cut through their jungle time on Tuesday (November 21) night’s show.

Ant and Dec apologised live on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITVX)

‘What are we going to do now, Ant?’

Ant and Dec were introducing footage of Josie Gibson when Ant joked about the This Morning presenter talking without her autocue.

He said: “This one wasn’t going to be easy because she wouldn’t be working with an autocue.”

Dec quipped: “Come on, any TV host worth their salt could work without an autocue. In fact, director Chris, can you turn the autocue off please?”

Ant McPartlin looked mock-startled as the camera swung round to show the hosts’ autocue being cut. Dec said: “Let’s just get rid of it. Now let’s go…”

There was a long silence as the pair pretended that they had no clue what to say for laughs, before Ant turned to Dec and joked: “Nice one, what are we going to do now, Ant?”

Did anyone’s screen just go black or just mine?

Dec replied: “I’m Dec.” Ant wondered: “Are you? How can we be sure? There’s no autocue!”

Right after the gag, screens across the nation went black, and many fans wondered if it was part of the comedy.

One asked: “Did anyone’s screen just go black or just mine?”

Another viewer said: “Was the black screen part of the show with the autocue joke or?”

The show then picked back up with the clip of Josie. However, later on, Ant and Dec addressed the interruption – and it seems it wasn’t part of the gag.

Dec’s autocue gag ended with the nation’s screens going black! (Credit: ITVX)

I’m A Celeb 2023 hit by ‘technical error’

Ant explained: “Now, before the break there was a slight technical problem and we came off air for a few seconds. So we apologise for that.” Dec added: “Sorry!”

Joking about Nigel Farage’s earlier comment that he wanted to take part in the trials as it guaranteed 25% of the show’s airtime, Ant quipped: “2% less airtime for us back then, what a shame.” The comedy duo then headed back into camp to tell contestants who would be facing the next trial.

At which point one fan said: “Wait, so the black screen wasn’t part of the autocue joke then?!”

