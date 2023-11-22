I’m A Celebrity star Nella Rose clashes with Nigel Farage during immigration debate

I’m A Celebrity stars Nigel Farage and Nella Rose argued during a debate about politics on tonight’s show.

The debate – which took place at the hot tub – saw the YouTube star call out the former politician on his politics.

Nella argued with Nigel (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Nigel Farage and Nella Rose clash

Things got heated – and not in a good way – at the hot tub during tonight’s edition of I’m A Celebrity.

Discussing Nigel with Danielle Harold, Nella described him as a “cool guy”. However, she confessed that it was difficult to forget some of the things he’s said outside the jungle.

Lo and behold, Nigel turned up – and Nella decided to call him out on his past comments.

“Let’s get everything out in the open. All the tea is coming out now… apparently, you’re anti-immigrants?” Nella said. “Who told you that?” Nigel asked. “The internet,” Nella replied.

She then asked: “OK, but then why don’t black people like you?” However, Nigel was quick to reply, saying: “You’d be amazed, they do.”

It’s safe to say that Nella didn’t believe her campmate. “So everyone hates you for no reason? Not that everyone hates you, that was so bad. Sorry,” she said.

The former MP argued his side (Credit: ITV)

Nigel and Nella have a debate

Nigel then went on to speak about how the population of the UK has increased by 10 million since 2000.

“Good thing, right?” Nella asked. “Good thing, unless you want a GP appointment…,” Nigel replied.

This riled Nella up. “I’m stopping you getting a GP appointment? You’re not getting an appointment because the NHS is lacking funding. I bet you anything if every single immigrant or from immigrant descent was to leave the UK, all your doctors, go… most of your doctors are Asian right? Most of your nurses are African women, right?

“You want us gone, that’s all I understood,” she then added. “Stop it. Stop, it that’s not… Nella, you’re not listening to a single word I’m saying. You’re not,” Nigel then snapped.

“It’s ok for us to disagree on this,” Nella replied. “We can agree to disagree if you listen.”

Viewers had their say (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Fans of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the clash.

“That convo between Nella and Nigel was sooo funny but actually so important so I’m glad they aired that in live tv,” one fan commented.

“Nella hates Fred, picked a fight with Nigel, I can’t wait for when Tony Bellew goes into the jungle,” another joked.

“Loved that debate between Nella and Nigel, it was very entertaining,” a third said.

“Nella’s mini redemption arc tonight, you love to see it,” another wrote.

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

