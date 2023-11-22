I’m A Celebrity star Tony Bellew in profile – The world champion boxer married to his childhood sweetheart

Retired boxing star Tony Bellew has swapped the ring for the I’m A Celebrity jungle as he joins the cast of the 2023 series.

Despite being a latecomer, he already appears to be a bookies favourite, and we can’t wait to see what he brings to the show. Although we’ve got to say, we wouldn’t want to get on his bad side…

Here’s some of the questions you might have about Tony answered. Spoiler alert – it seems he’s more of a softie than you might think.

Tony retired from boxing in 2018 (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Tony Bellew?

Tony Bellew, born Anthony Lewis Bellew, is a former world champion boxer, who competed from 2007 to 2018.

How old is he?

Born in Liverpool on November 30 1982, Tony is currently 40 years old.

Why did Tony Bellew retire?

Tony retired from boxing at the end of 2018, following a defeat to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk. He said that his body could no longer take it as well as expressing a desire for an ordinary life.

“It’s definitely over now, you won’t see me in a boxing ring again,” he announced at what would be his final post-fight press conference. “I just want a normal life, I don’t want this pressure. I only created the name Tony Bellew to make my dad proud. I’ve never been Tony Bellew, I’ve always been Anthony. Everyone who truly knows me calls me Anthony. Tony Bellew died on Saturday, Anthony Bellew comes back alive. I want reality back.”

At the time, there was much speculation over whether he was just concussed, but Tony stuck to his word and posted an official retirement statement on social media shortly after.

Is Tony Bellew in Creed 3?

Following his retirement from the ring, Tony has hung around in the boxing world as analyst and commentator. He has also pursued his film star dreams, starring in Hollywood blockbusters Creed and Creed III alongside Sylvester Stallone.

Does Tony Bellew have a wife?

Tony is married to his childhood sweetheart, Rachael, who has known since he was just nine years old. After growing up in nearby Merseyside neighbourhoods, they were reunited aged 18 when Rachael was clubbing at the bar where Tony worked as a bouncer.

My goal first and foremost when I walk into that boxing ring is to get home safe to my missus and three children, because they’re all in life that need me.

After reportedly rejecting him three times, Rachael finally gave in and the rest is history.

By the sounds of things, though, she’s still the one who wears the trousers, with Tony once joking: “I will say one thing, I fear no man. I don’t give a [bleep] about any man on this planet. She’s my toughest fight.”

The couple tied the knot in 2017 and now share three sons: Corey, Cobey and Carter.

What’s Tony Bellew net worth?

As of 2023, Tony Bellew’s net worth is currently estimated to be about £9.6 million.

SAS: Who Dares Wins

I’m A Celebrity won’t be Tony’s first foray into reality TV. He was also a contestant on Channel 4 show SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2020.

Tony took part in SAS: Who Dares Wins a few years ago (Credit: Channel 4)

He has since spoken about the profound impact the competition made upon him and how it forced him to confront his anger issues.

Tony was dealt a blunt reality check as former special forces soldier Ant Middleton told him that he “could potentially end up killing someone” if he didn’t learn to control his emotions.

“I’ve been fighting 20 years, I’ve always found a way to vent my frustration by punching people. But I’ve had to learn to cope in different ways since I retired,” Tony subsequently said.

It will be interesting to see if I’m A Celeb proves to be an equally transformative experience for him…

I’m A Celebrity 2023

In an interview shortly before his retirement, Tony was quizzed on what reality TV shows he would consider once the time came for him to step away from boxing.

While he vehemently ruled out Strictly as “completely nuts”, he did say even then that “the jungle has always intrigued me”. However he went on to admit that he is “a bit squirmy and a bit scared of things”.

“I’d be a screamer but I’d have to focus and get on with things.” he said. Time will tell…

Grief ahead of jungle debut

Before flying out to Australia, Tony revealed that his grandmother had sadly died. Posting on Instagram, he said: “Goodnight Nan! I’ll love you forever girl… An amazing mother to me mum in what I can only imagine was a difficult time. You carried me and my three brothers like we was yours! I can’t lie it was like having two mums!

“You always put us straight and told us off! You was the boss of our house. 97 years old! You was a lady and a boss right to the end… I love you Nan.”

