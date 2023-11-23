I’m A Celebrity: Nigel Farage is trying to emulate Hancock’s jungle stint but it isn’t working, expert claims

I’m A Celebrity star Nigel Farage has “failed” in his attempts at replicating Matt Hancock’s jungle impact, a PR expert has said.

The former politician has proven to be a controversial signing for the show, with viewers complaining left, right, and centre about the GB News host.

Nigel is a controversial figure on the programme (Credit: ITV)

Will I’m A Celebrity campmate Nigel Farage match Matt Hancock’s jungle stint?

Speaking exclusively to ED!, brand and culture expert Nick Ede believes Nigel has “failed” at making the same impact in the jungle as Matt Hancock did last year.

Hancock, of course, finished in third place on last year’s series, surprising pretty much everyone.

“The UK audiences do not like Farage and although he’s trying to do a Hancock I think this has failed as viewers are switching off because of him,” he told us.

“It’s good to see him speaking to Nella and Fred about his policies but he’s still creating a divide and a disconnect with the audience,” he then continued.

“I don’t think he will come out of the show as a winner at all,” he then added.

Nigel argued with Nella (Credit: ITV)

Nigel Farage and Nella Rose clash on I’m A Celebrity

Last night’s edition of I’m A Celeb saw Nigel clash with Nella Rose over his views on immigration.

During their debate – which quickly turned heated – Nigel spoke about how it was a “good” thing that the population of the UK has grown by 10 million since 2000 if you want a GP appointment. Nella didn’t like this remark.

“I’m stopping you getting a GP appointment? You’re not getting an appointment because the NHS is lacking funding,” she fumed.

“I bet you anything if every single immigrant or from immigrant descent was to leave the UK, all your doctors, go… most of your doctors are Asian right? Most of your nurses are African women, right? You want us gone, that’s all I understood.”

“Stop it. Stop, it that’s not… Nella, you’re not listening to a single word I’m saying. You’re not,” Nigel snapped back.

Eventually, they decided to agree to disagree…until next time…

Nigel can’t do some tasks (Credit: ITV)

Nigel exempt from some trials

Those hoping to vote for Nigel in all the trials this year will be sadly disappointed. The ex-politician is exempt from some trials on medical grounds.

The former UKIP leader has to avoid any strenuous tasks due to an injury he picked up following a plane crash back in 2010.

Speaking to The Mirror before his jungle stint, he said: “Anything involving weightlifting, I’d be out.”

He then said: “I’ve obviously had some quite serious physical injuries and neck reconstructions, and goodness knows what else. So they are fully aware that I’m a little bit damaged when it comes to bodily structure.

“But having said that, I can still do most things. I doubt any of the trials are actually going to kill me, although I don’t think they’ll all be a bag of fun. But look, I signed up for this. It’s in for a penny, in for a pound, so let’s go.”

