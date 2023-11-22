I’m A Celebrity: Nigel Farage exempt from tonight’s challenge on medical grounds after plane crash

I’m A Celebrity contestant Nigel Farage may not be able to take part in a number of Bushtucker Trials due to an old injury.

It could be the reason why he won’t be undertaking tonight’s trial, despite the fact that many viewers would love to vote him in for one. However, this hasn’t been confirmed.

It’s believed that the controversial former UKIP leader has to avoid anything strenuous because of injuries sustained after a plane crash in 2010.

Speaking before he went into the jungle, Nigel said: “Anything involving weightlifting, I’d be out.”

Nigel Farage is miffed that he can’t do all the trials on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITVX)

Nigel Farage left injured after plane crash

It’s thought that back injuries sustained during the plane crash thirteen years ago have ruled him out. He was also involved in a car crash prior to the aircraft incident, leaving him with an already weakened spine.

At the time of the plane crash Nigel, who was pulled from the wreckage along with the pilot, said: “We have both had a miraculous escape. We are both very lucky to be alive.”

Now, according to The Mirror, Nigel has addressed the trials. He said: “I’ve obviously had some quite serious physical injuries and neck reconstructions, and goodness knows what else. So they are fully aware that I’m a little bit damaged when it comes to bodily structure.

“But having said that, I can still do most things. I doubt any of the trials are actually going to kill me, although I don’t think they’ll all be a bag of fun. But look, I signed up for this. It’s in for a penny, in for a pound, so let’s go.”

Nigel suffered back injuries following a plane crash in 2010 (Credit: ITV)

Jamie Lynn gets the vote

The GB News host even knew that viewers would hope to see him tackle some of the grizzlier challenges on I’m A Celebrity.

Nigel said: “Given millions hate me, I do expect people will vote for me to do the trials! I am hoping those who hate me might hate me a little bit less afterward.

“But it’s a gamble. If we can dispel some of those misconceptions, then that will be a good thing too.”

While Nigel isn’t taking part in tonight’s Climb of Cruelty trial, Jamie Lynn Spears will be.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

