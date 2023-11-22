I’m A Celebrity 2023: Nigel Farage sparks behind-the-scenes row as ‘crew argue over his airtime’

In the latest I’m A Celebrity news, production staff working on the 2023 series are annoyed at the amount Nigel Farage is featuring in the show, it’s been claimed.

A new report reckons crew working on the show aren’t impressed the Brexit poster boy is on the box so much.

An unidentified source is quoted as saying: “Giving him so much screen time may be the last thing some of the crew want to do but Nigel is too good not to.”

Nigel’s participation in the show has proved controversial with viewers and show staff (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity latest: Execs row over Farage

People behind the scenes are said to be “torn” because the 59-year-old MEP has been part of the “best content” of the series, including stripping off for the jungle shower. That’s because, according to The Sun, Nigel became “the camp’s most interesting character” when he had a wash and his backside was on display.

An unknown insider told the outlet: “Nigel’s political views are at odds with many working on I’m a Celeb — but he’s the best character in the jungle by far. The jungle shower is always a big scene. But I don’t think anyone expected Farage to be first out the gate, nor to do so with such aplomb. That moment, and the fact he is sparking interesting conversation in camp, has meant all the best content so far has involved Farage.”

I’m A Celebrity 2023: ‘All the best content so far has involved Farage’ (Credit: ITV)

‘Feeling torn’

Opening up further on allegations of a backstage row, the source added: “The crew are feeling torn. They’re all professionals and everyone can recognise Farage makes great telly but, of course, many harbour their own opinions on Brexit and immigration.”

The Sun also claims I’m A Celeb producers face a dilemma in which Nigel can either be presented as the show’s star, or go to the other extreme and “limit his airtime”.

ED! has approached a representative for I’m A Celebrity for comment. They told The Sun: “It is always our intention to broadcast a show that is a fair and accurate representation of life in camp for all our celebrities.”

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Nigel’s ‘plan’ revealed?

Additionally, last night (November 21) Nigel revealed he was “gutted” not to have been picked for a trial. That’s because he believes “if you leave camp you get 25% of the airtime”.

The Sun also claims some people on set regarded Nigel taking a shower was a “cry for attention”.

This Morning’s Josie Gibson got an eyeful as she spied him scrubbing himself down.

I wasn’t expecting to see Nigel Farage’s bottom so soon!

She exclaimed: “Freaking hell! I wasn’t expecting to see Nigel Farage’s bottom so soon! But, I’ve seen worse. No, I haven’t. I haven’t! Fair play to him. He’s not shy. He just gets on in there.”

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Wednesday November 22, at 9pm.

