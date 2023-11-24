I’m A Celebrity: Nigel Farage’s team deny ‘racism’ claims after bust-up with Nella Rose over immigration

Reps looking after I’m A Celebrity star Nigel Farage has shut down “racism” claims following his heated conversation with YouTuber Nella Rose over the UK’s borders.

During Wednesday (November 22) night’s episode, the pair got themselves into a row while in the washing area of the camp. It all started when Nella asked Nigel: “Let’s get everything out in the open. Apparently you’re anti-immigrants?”

Nigel got in a heated debate with Nella over immigration (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity news: Nigel and Nella’s heated debate

After Nella confronted Nigel with the question, he responded: “Who told you that?”, to which Nella said: “The internet.”

“Oh, well there we are then it must be true,” Nigel sarcastically replied. “It must be! Okay, but then why don’t black people like you?” Nella pushed.

Nigel insisted that Nella would be “amazed” to find out that black people do like him.

“You can disagree with somebody, but to chuck around accusations the way they’ve been chucked around is grossly unfair. Anti-immigrant, right? No, no, all I’ve said is we cannot go on with the numbers coming to Britain that are coming,” Nigel stated.

It is not racist to want to control our borders. Don’t believe everything you read on the internet. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/giJk406PPT — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 23, 2023

Born in Belgium to Congolese parents, Nella moved to the UK in 2009 and said she is one of the numbers he is referring to.

Arguing over immigration, Nigel said that Britain’s population had risen by 10 million since 2000. As a result of this, he said it is now more difficult to get an NHS appointment or a “filling” at the dentist.

Nella blamed his examples on the lack of funding for the NHS. She added: “I bet you anything if every single immigrant or from immigrant descent was to leave the UK, all your doctors, go… most of your doctors are Asian right? Most of your nurses are African women, right?

“You want us gone, that’s all I understood.”

Nigel chimed in and said, “Stop it. Stop. Nella, you’re not listening to a single word I’m saying.”

In the end, the pair agreed to disagree on the subject, with controversial comic Jim Davidson also wading in, branding Nella a “bigot”.

Nella moved to the UK from Belgium in 2009 (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s not racist to want to control our borders’

While in the jungle, Nigel Farage’s team are handling his account on X, formerly known as Twitter. While attaching a clip of Nella saying “the internet” told her Nigel was “anti-immigrant”, they responded to any claims that suggested he is “racist”.

“It is not racist to want to control our borders. Don’t believe everything you read on the internet,” they sarcastically wrote.

The post didn’t go under the radar as it has been liked over 15,000 times.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Friday November 24, at 9pm.

