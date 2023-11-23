I’m A Celebrity star Nella Rose branded a ‘bigot’ who ‘knows nothing’ by Jim Davidson

Following Nella Rose‘s I’m A Celebrity discussion with Nigel Farage about immigration in Thursday (November 22) night’s episode, Jim Davidson has targeted the YouTuber – calling her “bigoted” and saying she “knows nothing” about politics.

The former Big Break host, 69, took aim at Nella as he ranted about her recent interaction with fellow campmate Nigel.

Scenes showing Nella, 26, asking the Brexit poster boy “why don’t black people like you?” aired during Wednesday’s episode of the ITV jungle reality show.

Nella’s question came as she pressed the former MEP about whether he was “anti-immigrant”.

I’m A Celebrity star Nella targeted by Jim Davidson

However, it seems Jim didn’t enjoy everything he’d watched on ITV as he launched into a tirade on GB News shortly after I’m A Celebrity aired last night.

He seethed: “What an idiot. I don’t wish to be rude to that poor young girl, but Nigel should just swerve around that. I mean, if brains were dynamite, she wouldn’t have enough to blow her head off, would she?”

‘Ridiculous – and I’m not talking about Nigel’

Jim also claimed that Nella is “bigoted”.

An unsettled Jim asked: “How can you debate with someone that is so bigoted like that? It’s ridiculous. And I’m not talking about Nigel.”

She’s read about Nigel Farage on the internet and bang – in she goes.

He added: “This woman obviously knows nothing about politics. She’s read about Nigel Farage on the internet and bang – in she goes. Absolutely ridiculous.”

ED! has approached a representative for Nella Rose for comment.

Nella Rose on ‘quitting’

I’m A Celebrity viewers last night also saw Nella – who came under fire earlier this week for a spat with Fred Sirieix – admit quitting has been on her mind.

She told campmates: “I’ve never, ever in my life started something and finished it. Ever.”

Nella added: “I always quit, or I always sign on short term or if I don’t like it I can leave… this is the one thing I said I’m going to try and stick it through but I can already see myself… if I get in my head too much.”

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Thursday November 23, at 9pm.

