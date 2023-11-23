Going by ED!’s exclusive I’m A Celebrity odds, Jamie Lynn Spears and Nella Rose are the most likely campmates to throw in the towel this year.

Several days into ITV reality series’ 2023 run and no contestants have decided to leave, or been given the boot.

In fact, rather than losing celebs, two more famous faces in Frankie Dettori (read more about him in his profile here) and Tony Bellew (his profile is here) have joined the camp.

Despite these additions, bookmakers reckon some stars could still walk, following spats involving Nella, and Jamie Lynn crying over missing her kids.

Could Jamie Lynn Spears quit the jungle? (Credit: ITV)

‘She was insisting she wanted to walk’

Both BoyleSports and MegaDice.com fancy Britney’s sister as most likely to depart through removing herself from the camp.

BoyleSports have her at 4/9 to quit, while MegaDice.com quote odds of 2/1. BettingSites have Jamie Lynn at 7/4.

The three bookmakers all rate Nella as the second most likely contestant to walk out. BoyleSports price Nella at 4/1 to do so – as do BettingSites – and MegaDice.com reckons her odds are 6/1.

Surprisingly, BoyleSports and MegaDice.com both also have Grace Dent third in the running to quit, at 6/1 and 20/1 respectively.

Nick Pickard, Frankie Dettori and Tony Bellew are also rated as 20/1 to leave by MegaDice.com.

And even though the bookies have given odds on the likelihood of any of the other contestants calling it a day on I’m A Celebrity, no other campmates appear to be anywhere near as nailed on as Jamie Lynn and Nella.

Not that campmates leaving the jungle is a cert. MegaDice.com duly offerd odds of 4/5 that no one will choose to go.

Nella Rose has experienced some tense moments (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity walkout odds

A MegaDice.com spokesperson told ED!: “Jamie Lynn Spears is the 2/1 frontrunner to be the first 2023 I’m a Celeb contestant to quit the show. She was insisting she wanted to walk earlier this week.

“Nella Rose has also suggested she could walk first, with the YouTuber 6/1 favourite to leave the jungle early.

“Meanwhile, Grace Dent, Nick Pickard, Frankie Dettori and Tony Bellew are big 20/1 outsiders to quit the show first.”

Nella’s clash with Fred puts her in the frame.

And a BoyleSports spokesperson said: “As tensions boil up in the camp we wouldn’t be overly shocked to see a walkout. Nella’s clash with Fred puts her in the frame, with Jamie Lynn.”

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Thursday November 23, at 9pm.

