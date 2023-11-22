I’m A Celebrity: Frankie Dettori in profile – the flamboyant champion jockey who also survived a plane crash

Frankie Dettori is galloping into the I’m A Celebrity 2023 camp as a late entrant for the ITV reality series.

The legendary Italian jockey, 52, has been one of the most recognisable and dominated figures in British flat racing in a career spanning over three decades.

Born in Milan, Frankie – the son of Italian champion jockey Gianfranco Dettori – was sent to England aged 14 to become an apprentice, starting out as a stable boy.

Frankie Dettori has joined the I’m A Celebrity 2023 campmates (Credit: YouTube)

He went on to race across the world for Godolphin Racing, with his outstanding success with the gees gees – including riding all seven winners at Ascot’s British Festival of Racing Day in 1996 – and flamboyant charisma ensuring his fame as a household name.

Furthermore, Frankie became a regular on prime-time TV as a team captain on A Question of Sport in the 2000s.

Along the way, Frankie has also survived a plane crash, picked up an honorary MBE for services to racing, and opened restaurants alongside Marco Pierre White.

But with Bushtucker Trial morsels on the menu in Frankie’s immediate future, here is what you need to know about him.

Frankie Dettori is presented the Gold Cup in June 2023 by King Charles and Queen Camilla (Credit: Cover Images)

Is Frankie Dettori still a jockey?

Frankie has now wound down his racing career in Britain – but he intends to continue his career on the international circuit next year.

He told fans in October: “Bit a scoop for you guys, I’ve decided to prolong my career, I’m going to go to the United States from next year.”

His U-turn on hanging up the jodhpurs came in the same month a statue of Frankie was unveiled at Ascot Racecourse by Queen Camilla.

Frankie Dettori is a three time British flat racing Champion Jockey. He has also ridden the winners of 287 Group 1 races (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How tall is Frankie Dettori? What is his height?

According to an interview in The Guardian with Frankie from 2021, he is 1.63m. That is 5ft 4in.

At the time, he was said to weigh about 8st 7lb, or 54kg.

Maintaining size is crucial to how jockeys operate. Frankie has spoken about raising jockeys’ weights, and has previously opened up about how – following his six-month ban for drug use in 2012 – he suffered with bulimia.

Having fallen down the pecking order of jockeys at Godolphin Racing, Frankie reflected on that time in 2021: “For 18 months, I thought I was a leper. I just couldn’t get a ride.”

Asked if it changed him, Frankie said: “God, yes. I was massively depressed and I became bulimic.” He also said he had been bulimic before “at times, yes, but not as bad as then”.

Frankie went on: “It’s common for a jockey, obviously, but I was looking at food as a comfort. I felt I was being finished without my own control and that’s a very scary thing when you’re a sportsman. I was thinking: if this goes on, I might have to finish by the end of the season.”

Frankie Dettori smiles alongside his wife Catherine Dettori (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Is Frankie Dettori married, does he have a wife or partner?

Frankie and his wife Catherine married in July 1997 in Newmarket.

They are said to have met when she was at university. According to reports, Frankie spotted her leading up a horse he was riding at Haydock.

He has called Catherine – reportedly a stay-at-home mum – one of the two angels in his life, with his father being the other.

Frankie has previously joked his wife says he has “the concentration span of a flea”. But Catherine doesn’t get jealous of his relationship with horses, apparently.

“Not now,” Frankie said in 2021. “I think she enjoys me when I love a horse. She’s an animal lover. Thing is, you get so attached to them you just can’t help it.”

Does Frankie Dettori have any kids?

Frankie and Catherine share five children together – Leo, Ella, Mia, Tallulah and Rocco.

Is his daughter Ella a jockey, too?

Frankie previously singled out son Rocco as the most likely one of his kids to become a rider.

However, Frankie has noted Rocco gained bulk in the gym and so his future may not be in the saddle.

But Ella competed in her first race as a jockey in July 2021, aged 19.

She said following her debut in Magnolia Cup race at Glorious Goodwood: “Dad gave me a few tips before the race. I hope I made him proud, that was my aim.”

What is Frankie Dettori’s net worth?

Frankie is said to have amassed a fortune during his historic career. According to the Express website, Frankie has a net worth of between £15m and £18m.

It is also reported Frankie collects £2 million per season and has made £153m in career earnings.

When was Frankie Dettori in Celebrity Big Brother?

Frankii took part in CBB 11, which aired in January 2013. He was the fifth housemate to be eliminated in a series that also starred Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Gillian Taylforth, Sam Robertson and Claire Richards. The series was won by Rylan Clark.

