Fred Sirieix is confirmed for I’m A Celebrity 2023 – and the First Dates star is already tipped to be right among the top contenders to be crowned King of the Jungle.

Britain’s favourite Frenchman, 51, previously ruled out heading Down Under for the ITV reality series.

The Gordon, Gino and Fred‘s Road Trip fave insisted in July 2022 he wasn’t interested on eating a camel’s anus.

But I’m A Celebrity bosses were not put off, and clearly managed to convince maître d’ Fred – who will no doubt accrue many admirers during his time in Oz – to sign up for the reality series camp.

So while viewers will get to see Fred, here’s some essential info about him as IAC fans get to know the Channel 4 star a little better…

Fred Sirieix all dressed up and ready to go in his I’m A Celebrity 2023 gear! (Credit: ITV)

How is Fred Sirieix’s name pronounced?

For those unfamiliar with how to say Fred’s surname as they read it, the man himself is said to have offered instruction on pronunciation.

According to a tweet from 2015, it was claimed Fred did so in his communications.

The social media user claimed at the time: “I love that @fredsirieix1 has a pronunciation guide to his surname in his email sig [FRED SIRIEIX (fred see-ree-ex)].”

Fred has worked in London for well over a decade (Credit: YouTube)

When did Fred Sirieix move to the UK?

Fred, born in January 1972, grew up in Limoges in France.

He trained as a front of house worker in a Michelin-starred restaurant before moving across the Channel to work at La Tante Claire in London.

Fred is also believed to have worked at top eateries such as Le Gavroche, Sartoria and Brasserie Roux.

Then, in 2005, he became the general manager of yet another Michelin-starred restaurant, Galvin at Windows at the London Hilton on Park Lane. Fred continued in that role for 14 years, until December 2019.

Fred and Fruitcake are engaged (Credit: YouTube)

Is Fred Sirieix married, does he have a partner?

Fred lives with his fiancée – and they have previously appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox couch together.

Fred’s partner is known publicly only as Fruitcake. The couple are believed to have been together since 2018 – but further details about Fruitcake’s identity have been kept under wraps.

They got engaged in 2020, during lockdown. Fred has previously said of Fruitcake: “She’s a fun girl and she makes me laugh. We just enjoy each other’s company, we enjoy walking and all sorts of stuff, like everybody else, it’s easy – very simple and very straightforward.”

Fred Sirieix’s daughter Andrea has made her mark in the diving world (Credit: YouTube)

Does Fred Sirieix have kids? What do they do?

Fred has two children from a previous relationship he shares with Italian Alex Spendolini.

Their daughter is professional diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, who became famous herswef during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Fred was spotted supporting Andrea in the crowd as she won Gold in the Women’s 10m Platform event.

Gordon Ramsay, Fred Sirieix and Gino D’Acampo have a laugh (Credit: YouTube)

Does Fred Sirieix own a restaurant?

Currently, despite his culinary hijinks across the world with Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo, Fred is not thought to be a sole proprietor of a restaurant himself. And if he did we don’t think he’d ever want to serve up the kind of grub found in a Bushtucker Trial!

However, he has been linked to launching at least three restaurants staffed by prisoners, with reported plans for several more to be opened.

Can Fred Sirieix cook?

No doubt Fred, having worked in restaurants for a much of his career, can knock up a sandwich, at least. But it doesn’t appear as if he has ever worked in the kitchen, preparing dishes. He is said to have previously held positions as a Chef de Rang, which is a senior waiter responsible for certain areas of the restaurant. As maître d’, he is the most senior of all the front of house staff.

There is a lot of very varied speculation about Fred Sirieix’s net worth (Credit: YouTube)

How much is Fred Sirieix worth?

Reports online suggest Fred is a wealthy man. The Express claims he is worth well over £1 million. They have reported Fred’s customer service company The Art of Service Ltd earned almost £500,000 in 2020.

However, other reports suggest he could have assets worth up to £64 million!

Fred Sirieix height – how tall is the First Dates star?

According to various claims online, Fred is believed to be between 5ft 6in and 5ft 8in tall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fred Sirieix (@fred_sirieix)

Who did I’m A Celebrity star Fred Sirieix dance with on Strictly?

Fred hasn’t been part of a Strictly Come Dancing series proper. But he did take part in the 2021 Christmas special, which was won by Anne-Marie. Fred and Dianne Buswell did very well nonetheless, picking up 38 points for a Quickstep to Merry Christmas Everyone.

Read more: Full I’m A Celebrity 2023 line-up CONFIRMED by ITV as Nigel Farage, Josie Gibson and Danielle Harold appear

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.