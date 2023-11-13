The line-up for I’m A Celebrity 2023 has been been revealed by ITV – and controversial Nigel Farage will indeed be featuring this year.

As well as the Marmite former politician, other members of the I’m A Celebrity line-up include Britney Spears’ sibling Jamie-Lynn Spears, This Morning anchor Josie Gibson and TV foodie Fred Sirieix.

Bookies have been quick to act, offering odds on each contestants’ chances of winning.

Nigel Farage confirmed as I’m A Celebrity line-up revealed

Amid the line-up is 59-year-old Brexiteer and former politician Nigel Farage. An insider claimed to The Sun ahead of the official announcement: “Nigel has been at the top of the wish-list for I’m A Celeb bosses for years.

“They’ve offered him a huge fee as they know he’ll drive up viewing figures. Ant and Dec will love this signing,” they continued.

“Nigel’s the ultimate Marmite character and won’t hold back in camp discussions. It’s a real coup. The casting team has nailed it. It’s shaping up to be a brilliant series,” the tabloid’s insider added.

‘Who knew they needed another anus in the jungle?’

After hearing the news about who’s taking part, fans of the show then took to social media to share their thoughts. Many found the prospect of Nigel in the jungle too much to stomach.

“I do find it icky that ITV gives a platform to Nigel Farage on I’m a Celebrity. Okay, so they may be setting him up for a fall. But he gets a fee, it boosts his profile and it’s an endorsement of him as a public figure. Whole thing is problematic,” said one viewer.

“Who knew they needed another anus in Australia?” asked another.

“Hope Nigel Farage and Jamie-Lynn Spears get the boot from I’m A Celebrity first. Both vile people who don’t deserve the platform the show gives!” exclaimed a third.

“For the first time, I’m not going to watch I’m A Celebrity. I have to hit the mute button whenever Nigel Farage appears on TV and I can’t really be [bleep]ed with doing that multiple times every night until he gets evicted. See you next year,” a fourth stated.

However, according to AceOdds, Farage has an 18/1 chance of winning. Worth a punt?

Who else is appearing?

Joining Nigel around the I’m a Celebrity campfire will be journalist Grace Dent, Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard, Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson and social media queen Nella Rose.

EastEnders star Danielle Harold, who played tragic Lola Pearce on the soap, is also set to appear.

Britney Spears’ sister, Jamie-Lynn Spears is also headed in to the jungle – weeks after her famous sibling slammed her in her recently-released autobiography.

This Morning anchor Josie Gibson has also been confirmed following news that she had bagged a massive deal with ITV to appear on the competition.

Also appearing is TV foodie and First Dates star Fred Sirieix, who will be swapping fine dining for jungle rations and various animal unmentionables.

And, after weeks of speculation, JLS star Marvin Humes has also been confirmed for the show.

Bookies odds as I’m A Celebrity line-up confirmed

William Hill thinks that it’ll either be Josie or Sam who are crowned the winners. Odds on either of them winning are currently at 3/1. They’re followed by Fred with 6/1 and Lola star Danielle and boy bander Marvin, both with odds of 7/1.

“Unlike the grub they’ll be sinking their teeth into, this year’s I’m A Celebrity line-up is shaping up to be one of the tastiest in recent memory, with Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson our early market favourite to win the Jungle Crown in December,” a rep said.

“Thompson is 3/1 to triumph in the 23rd edition of the ITV show alongside Josie Gibson, placing them ahead of Fred Sirieix (6/1) in the outright winner market. ITV have certainly pulled no punches with their selection for this winter’s series. The controversial Nigel Farage is priced at 14/1 to uncharacteristically receive support on foreign soil.”

Will you be watching in spite – or because – of Nigel Farage?

I’m A Celebrity 2023 starts on ITV on November 19.

