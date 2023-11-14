I’m A Celebrity 2023 star Josie Gibson is the bookies’ favourite to win the show

Every year we look forward to I’m A Celebrity, and there’s always an early favourite with the bookmakers – this year, it’s This Morning favourite Josie Gibson.

At William Hill, the former Big Brother winner is at 11/4 to win. She’s followed by TV personality and maître d’hotel Fred Sireix and ex-Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson at 9/2 and 5/1 respectively.

Meanwhile, William Hill has been forced to slash its odds on GB News presenter Nigel Farage to become King of the Jungle. He opened at 20/1, but the bookmaker has cut the price to 11/2, making him the fourth favourite to win.

Who will win I’m A Celeb?

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “ITV may only have announced their lineup for this year’s edition of I’m A Celebrity last night, but we’ve already been forced to slash our price for Nigel Farage to win the show.

“The former UKIP leader has been popular with punters since the market opened last week and has seen his odds to become King of the Jungle drop significantly from 20/1 to 11/2, putting him amongst the favourites to win the Jungle Crown.”

How far will Nigel go in the competition? (Credit: ITV)

The campmate with the longest odds at present is food critic Grace Dent, who currently sits at 40/1. Meanwhile, long-running Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard and actress Jamie Lynn Spears – sister of Britney – both have odds of 25/1 to win the show.

Meanwhile, Frankie Dettori is at 7/1, EastEnders star Danielle Harold is at 10/1, and JLS star Marvin Humes is at 12/1.

Additionally, Tony Bellew is at 16/1, and Nella Rose is at 20/1.

Josie will miss her son the most

After arriving in Brisbane this week, Josie said that she’ll miss her son, Reggie, the most while she’s overseas. She said: “My little boy, he’s only five. It was emotional [saying goodbye], I can’t talk about it.”

At the time, she refused to confirm that she’d landed in Australia for I’m A Celebrity. Instead, she said that she was in the country for a weight loss retreat, and she told viewers to keep tuning into This Morning while she’s away.

She said of co-star Craig Doyle: “Ahh, he’s so lush, I love Craig, he’s so nice. He’s on with Cat Deeley on Wednesday and the Rylan too. So, make sure you don’t miss it.”

