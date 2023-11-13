Josie Gibson says she will miss son Reggie as she lands in Oz for I’m A Celebrity

Josie Gibson has become the third rumoured I’m a Celebrity 2023 contestant to arrive in Australia ahead of this year’s programme.

The This Morning host, 38, looks to be taking a break from the daytime show to star alongside some much-rumoured names – including Nigel Farage and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Josie Gibson spoke about her heartache

The telly star refused to confirm she was about to start her jungle adventure after landing. However, she did make a sad confession.

Josie admitted that she will be missing her five-year-old son, Reggie, for the next month. “My little boy, he’s only five. It was an emotional goodbye. I don’t want to talk about it,” she told the Daily Mail.

How far will Josie go in I’m A Celeb? (Credit: ITV)

However, she admitted she was “excited” to be there as she was participating in a weight loss programme, which certainly raised a few eyebrows.

I’m here for a weight loss retreat so I don’t know what you’re talking about. I’m really excited to be here in Australia, I have never been here before. What am I scared of?

This comes after Josie and her fellow campmate Sam Thompson have been tipped by bookies to win the show. Other names in the rumoured lineup include ex-EastEnders Danielle Harold, 31, First Dates star Fred Sirieix, 51, Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, 31, and JLS singer Marvin Humes, 38.

She urged everyone to watch This Morning in her absence

Josie also spoke about her co-star, Craig Doyle urged everyone to tune in to This Morning in her absence.

She said: “Ah, he’s so lush. I love Craig, he’s so nice. He’s on with Cat Deeley and Rylan too. So make sure you don’t miss it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

According to The Mirror, ITV bosses want to amplify Josie’s public profile. Josie is one of the favourites to be crowned in this year’s series.

In other news, Cat Deeley has been the saviour to host the ITV show This Morning alongside fan-favourite Rylan Clark this week.

Many fans shared their excitement and even labelled them “the perfect pair,” as Cat herself couldn’t believe ITV’s decision.

“Can you believe it? They’ve let us loose. I mean, who in their right mind… I don’t know who’s in charge, clearly no one,” she told The Independent.

I’m A Celebrity starts on ITV and ITVX on Sunday (November 19).

Read more: Nigel Farage arrives in Australia for I’m A Celebrity amid ‘row over smoking with show bosses’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!