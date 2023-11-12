Nigel Farage arrives in Australia for I’m A Celebrity amid ‘row over smoking with show bosses’

ITV bosses are reportedly in ‘crisis talks’ with Nigel Farage over his I’m A Celebrity appearance.

The former UKIP boss landed in Australia earlier today (November 12), apparently confirming his appearance on the show.

However, his arrival comes as the controversial politician has allegedly “voiced his concern” over the show’s rules about smoking.

As a result, it’s claimed the show could be thrown into chaos as Farage “negotiates” with bosses to be allowed to smoke off-camera…

Nigel Farage’s jungle trip goes up in flames over I’m A Celebrity smoking ban?

The full-line up for this year’s show was revealed on Friday (November 10). Among the cast was “Marmite” contestant Nigel Farage. He will reportedly appear alongside such names as Jamie Lynn Spears and Fred Sirieix.

Ahead of his 24-hour flight Down Under, political journalist Ava Evans told the Paper Cuts podcast about Nigel’s sticking point when it came to signing on the dotted line for the ITV show.

Talking to host Miranda Sawyer, she asked: “Would you like some insider knowledge of why Nigel Farage was considering not doing it? It is the smoking ban. You can’t smoke and he is a very heavy smoker.”

Miranda then asked whether producers might let Nigel smoke “out back” and off-camera.

“I think that’s being negotiated. That was a discussion that Chris Moyles also had last year because he is also a very heavy smoker,” Ava claimed.

Rumble in the jungle as Fred Sirieix sparks rumours of I’m A Celebrity feud

This follows news that tension may already be brewing between Nigel and another contestant. A post from 2017 re-emerged earlier this week in which First Dates star Fred Sirieix accused Nigel of cowardice.

“Farage is a coward who likes money, attention. And the sound of his own voice far too much. Not a selfless idealistic revolutionary,” Fred wrote at the time.

Later, in 2018, Fred told the story of how he had told a taxi driver to turn off the radio after hearing Nigel’s voice.

His comments have now resurfaced ahead of his debut on the reality show, leading to speculation that there could be a jungle ‘feud’ between Fred and Nigel. If so, one would expect viewers to be firmly on the popular foodie’s side – given that many have already threatened to boycott the show because of Nigel’s appearance.

