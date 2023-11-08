Cat Deeley to host ITV show This Morning alongside fan-favourite Rylan Clark next week

Flagship ITV daytime show This Morning is set for a new presenter in the form of Cat Deeley, it’s been revealed.

Holly Willoughby quit the show last month, and speculation has been rife ever since over who will be replacing her.

According to The Sun, ITV is going to announce that Cat has joined the hit daytime show.

Cat Deeley joins as a new This Morning presenter

The 47-year-old presenter will be sitting alongside Rylan Clark on the ITV sofa on This Morning on Monday and Tuesday next week (November 13 and 14). Wednesday will see Cat present alongside Craig Doyle. Alison Hammond and Craig will present on Thursday and Alison will be back alongside Dermot O’Leary on Friday.

Cat is a seasoned pro and execs have been keen to get her in for a while.

A source claimed to the paper: “Cat is a seasoned pro and execs have been keen to get her in for a while. She takes live TV in her stride and is really witty and personable with guests.

“She is comfortable interviewing both pop stars and politicians, so if it goes well she could be a much more permanent solution to Holly leaving. Cat would be safe captain to steady the ship,” they then added.

Cat and Rylan to host the show?

“Rylan was a resounding success too so fans can expect to see a lot more of him in the future.”

The source also claimed that producers were keen to get Cat’s husband, Patrick Kielty, to join her on the sofa. However, he is tied up with work hosting the Late Late Show in Northern Ireland.

ED! has contacted ITV and Cat’s reps for comment.

What else has Cat Deeley been up to?

Cat is perhaps best known to viewers for her hosting of SM:TV Live between 1998 and 2002. Between 1998 and 2005 she also hosted CD:UK on ITV.

Between 2003 and 2006 she hosted Stars in their Eyes, and between 2006 and 2022, she was the host of So You Think You Can Dance?.

Additionally, between 2020 and 2021, she stepped in for Lorraine Kelly on occasion whilst hosting Lorraine – and in 2022, she hosted Great British Menu.

Cat and her husband Patrick tied the knot in 2012. Together, they have two sons.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

