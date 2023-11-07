This Morning: Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy dubbed ‘perfect match’ to present show by tabloid insiders

Have the new This Morning presenters been found? Insiders have named Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch as the perfect pairing to take over the reins from Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The model, 37, has already shown an interest in winning a role on the daytime show, it’s claimed. This comes after Phil stepped down from his role after his affair was made public. Holly left This Morning five months later “for the sake of her family”.

Since then, it’s been claimed that Abbey has been eyeing a spot on the show’s famous couch alongside her husband, former footballer Peter Crouch.

Abbey Clancy is keen to bag a role on This Morning with her husband Peter Crouch, it’s claimed (Credit: YouTube)

Peter and Abbey to be new This Morning presenters?

A source alleged to The Sun that a guest spot on the ITV show “would be an ideal option”. This is because Abbey’s children are “always” her main priority. However, she is said to be keen to make it work. She is mum to Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three year old Jack.

“For Abbey, her children are always her priority. And with so much on her plate at the moment work-wise, a commitment like This Morning would naturally be a huge undertaking,” the source claimed.

They added: “A guest spot would be an ideal option. And given Abbey and Peter are the ultimate double act on their podcast, The Therapy Crouch, they might be the perfect match while the search continues for a more permanent solution.”

Abbey and Peter were on the show recently and, as a result, proved popular with viewers (Credit: YouTube)

An ITV insider added: “Now Holly has gone, there’s a real need to find someone whose fun personality shines. Abbey is the perfect fit. Bosses would love the glamorous model to join the show in any way possible – and to score her husband Peter too would be unbelievable.”

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

The claims come after fans begged ITV bosses to choose Rylan Clark, 35, and Josie Gibson, 38, as the main presenters. The pleas came as a result of the pair hosting together last week.

