This Morning GP Dr Sara Kayat has introduced her second baby live on This Morning.

Hosts Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle took the reins of the show on Monday (November 6) and they opened with some really lovely news.

Dr Sara, her husband Rupert and little baby Rose were in the studio – and Rochelle just couldn’t stop cooing!

Dr Sara and her husband with their baby girl (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Dr Sara introduces baby Rose live on air

The GP brought Rose along as she returned to work, dressing the beautiful little girl in a cute pink cardigan.

She’s so new and she has that new baby smell.

Craig soon joined in with the cooing, revealed: “She’s super-cute and so squishy.”

Dr Sara from This Morning with her new baby Rose shortly after her birth (Credit: ITV)

Dr Sara’s baby news

This Morning host Craig previously revealed that Dr Sara had welcomed the little girl back in October: “We are starting with some really lovely news because over the weekend Dr Sara welcomed a gorgeous baby girl into the world, called Rose.”

Josie Gibson, who was hosting that day, added: “She’s gorgeous, she joins the family as a younger sister to her very proud big brother Harris. We’re sending them a huge congratulations and loads and loads of love!”

Dr Sara’s little boy Harris with his new sister (Credit: ITV)

Two pictures of the gorgeous new arrival flashed up on screen. The first showed Dr Sara cradling baby Rose shortly after her delivery.

The second showed her big brother Harris meeting his little sister for the first time.’Little pumpkin’

Little Rose had Rochelle and Craig cooing (Credit: ITV)

Dr Sara’s ‘little pumpkin’

Back in May, Dr Sara revealed that she was expecting her second baby.

Dr Sara revealed the news in an adorable photo posted to her Instagram. The picture shows her snuggled up to her son, soon-to-be big brother Harris, who has a little hand on her new bump.

“And so, we grow,” she began the caption, announcing the wonderful news that: “We are expecting a little pumpkin this October.”

The happy news comes at a welcome time for the ITV show as Holly Willoughby recently quit the show after 14 years. It came after an alleged kidnap plot.

Sara welcomed her first child, Harris, in May 2020.

