I’m A Celeb 2023 spoilers: Tony and Frankie enter camp and take part in Don’t Drop The Ball Bushtucker Trial

In tonight’s episode of I’m A Celeb (November 23), jockey Frankie Dettori and boxer Tony Bellew join the 2023 campmates and they’re thrown straight into the action.

The pair are a late addition to the show, with hosts Ant and Dec teasing their arrival at the end of last night’s show. Today, however, a first look at their Bushtucker Trial has dropped – and it’s fair to say it looks like a messy one!

The current contestants are split into two camps (Credit: ITV)

Newcomers Frankie and Tony’s fitness put to the test

In their Don’t Drop The Ball challenge, Frankie and Tony’s fitness and stamina are put to the test. Using their mouth, they have to move pigs’ testicles from one end of an assault course to the other.

To get to the other end of the assault cause, they are required to climb, crawl, balance and jump as fast as they can while keeping the pig testicles in their mouth the whole time.

“Erugh, salty,” Tony can be heard moaning.

Cheering them on, the campmates are split into two teams. In team Home are Sam Thompson, Danielle Harold, Jamie Lynn Spears, Nella Rose and her nemesisFred Sirieix. On the Away team are Josie Gibson, Marvin Humes, Nigel Farage, Grace Dent and Nick Pickard.

The campmates were told last night that they’d all be taking part in today’s Bushtucker Trial, and seeing as they’re covered in gunk as they watch from the sidelines, it looks like Ant and Dec were true to their word!

The newcomers are immediately put through their paces (Credit: ITV)

The real reason Frankie entered I’m A Celeb 2023

While in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, Frankie told The Sun that he is hoping to lose weight.

“I was told that it could be a good weight loss coming into the camp. That’s good because I’m going to America in five weeks,” he said.

“I spent 35 years dieting. So I’ve been obviously looking at the cast, I’ll be the smallest one in there. I’ll probably be the one that’s going to suffer the least,” Frankie added.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

