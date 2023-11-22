I’m A Celebrity star Nella Rose tipped by bookies to be eliminated first following Fred Sirieix clash

Nella Rose’s time on I’m A Celebrity may not last that long, according to the bookmakers.

Following the 26-year-old’s clash with Fred Sirieix, her chances of outliving the first elimination have been slashed.

Nella wasn’t happy with Fred (Credit: ITV)

Nella and Fred on I’m A Celebrity

Last night’s edition of I’m A Celebrity (Tuesday, November 21) saw Nella have an argument with fellow campmate, Fred.

The argument stemmed from a seemingly off-handed comment Fred made the night before about being old enough to be Nella’s father.

YouTube star Nella took this comment the wrong way – accusing Fred of deliberately saying it knowing that her own father had passed away.

“I only allow people to disrespect me once,” she fumed during a heated discussion with the First Dates star. As Fred attempted to apologise, Nella snapped: “I’m not stupid, you’re not going to little girl me.”

Fred continued to apologise, with Nella eventually saying: “I accept your apology but let’s not be friends.” She also told him she doesn’t want to eat his food or be near him in camp.

Whose side are you on? (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam Nella

Nella’s behaviour didn’t go down well with fans. “Fred did absolutely nothing wrong. She is making such a big deal out of nothing. [Bleep] sake. She is such a child. Get her out now!!!!” one fan fumed.

“Wow, Nella trying to cause drama and problems for that reason? [Fred] was simply saying he was old enough to be her dad, nothing more! She is absolutely ridiculous!” another wrote on Twitter.

“OH Nella u we’re doing so well ur coming across like a child now #growup,” a third said.

Now, the bookies have revealed that Nella is the favourite to be eliminated from the show first – and she can only have her shocking outburst last night to blame.

Will Nella be the first to go? (Credit: ITV)

Nella favourite to leave I’m A Celebrity first

Bookmakers William Hill currently have Nella at 66/1 to win the show. She was originally at 12/1. This means that she could be amongst the first to be eliminated.

“Nella Rose’s astonishing outburst at fellow campmate Fred Sirieix in last night’s episode was always likely to divide opinion, and the 26-year-old’s chances of winning the series have taken an almighty fall,” Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for William Hill, said.

“The YouTuber was 12/1 with us to sit on the Jungle Throne before Tuesday’s episode but has now drifted massively to 66/1, with the public seemingly unanimous in their support for Fred between the two,” he then continued.

“Meanwhile, Josie Gibson continues to carry momentum in the outright winner market and remains our 2/1 favourite, with Sam Thompson second in the betting at 5/2.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Nella makes ‘hypocritical’ comment about ‘not wanting to see anyone upset’ after Fred row

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, November 22) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

