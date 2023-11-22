I’m A Celeb star Nella Rose has made headlines thanks to her argument with Fred Sirieix on the show last night (Tuesday, November 22).

Now, This Morning star Rochelle Humes has seemingly attempted to defend the controversial star – and viewers aren’t having any of it!

What did Nella Rose do on I’m A Celeb last night?

Last night’s I’m A Celebrity saw Nella fall out with Fred. Her grievances with the French star came after Fred made a comment about how he’s old enough to be her father.

However, Nella’s actual father has passed away – and she seemed to take Fred’s comment as a dig towards this sad fact.

Fred profusely apologised, insisting that his faux pas was unintentional. However, Nella wasn’t having any of it, branding the star “stupid”.

Fred continued to apologise, before Nella relented – sort of – and said: “I accept your apology but let’s not be friends.”

She made it clear that she didn’t want to be near Fred or to eat his food either.

Her behaviour didn’t go down well with fans. ” Wow, Nella trying to cause drama and problems for that reason? [Fred] was simply saying he was old enough to be her dad, nothing more! She is absolutely ridiculous,” one fan fumed at the time.

Rochelle defends I’m A Celeb star Nella

Today, This Morning hosts Rochelle Humes and Dermot O’Leary welcomed JLS members Aston Merrygold, JB Gill, and Oritse Williams onto the show. They were there to discuss their bandmate Marvin Humes’ stint in the jungle, as well as the show as a whole.

Obviously, the argument between Fred and Nella was discussed – and Rochelle angered some fans by seemingly trying to defend the YouTube star.

After watching the clip of the argument, Rochelle said she “feels” for Nella.

“You can feel for her and why she’s triggered, of course,” Rochelle said. “But you also feel for him because he’s made a comment that was really throw away and didn’t mean it in that way, and then she’s sort of not accepted his apology.”

Fans slam Rochelle

However, some fans totally disagreed with Rochelle, arguing that they didn’t “feel” for Nella.

“No Rochelle! Wet DO NOT see why she is triggered…there was nothing to be triggered by #ThisMorning #ImACelebrity #ImACeleb the more I see it the more it annoys me,” one fan fumed.

“No one feels for Nella, Rochelle. There’s no excuse, she’s insane and way out of order. Can’t stand people who are equivocal and try to excuse bad behaviour so they don’t offend anyone,” another said.

“No Rochelle we don’t feel sorry for Nella,” a third bluntly tweeted. However, one fan was quick to defend Nella’s actions.

“Nella had a trigger and wasn’t able to ground herself,” they explained.

