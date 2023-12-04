I’m A Celebrity fans threaten to call Ofcom over Nella Rose staying as they ask ITV to share breakdown of results

I’m A Celebrity fans have threaten to contact the broadcasting regulator over campmate Nella Rose not leaving the jungle.

Narked Nella detractors fumed on Sunday (December 3) evening as Frankie Dettori (read his ED! profile here) was the first celebrity campmate to be voted off the 2023 series.

Rattled viewers who wanted to see Nella go claimed the result was a “fix” – and demanded an investigation.

There were also calls ITV to release the “proper results” amid mocking posts from other users slamming the “embarrassing” behaviour of those knocking Nella.

Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori wait to hear who is first out of I’m A Celebrity 2023 (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity news: Nella survives vote off

YouTuber Nella had been tipped by the bookies as the favourite to depart ITV’s reality show Down Under.

That came as she was exempted from a fourth challenge over the weekend. However, Nella was selected for yet another Bushtucker Trial, and took part in the Fright at the Museum, winning nine stars.

Nonetheless, when it came to between her and Frankie in the vote to send someone home, Nella survived – much to the chagrin of those fans of the show who have made it clear they’re not supporters of Nella.

I’m A Celebrity campmate Nella Rose hugs Frankie Dettori after it is confirmed he’s on his way (Credit: ITV)

Viewer complaints to Ofcom

One person tweeted: “Dear @Ofcom can we see the proper results from @itv @imacelebrity first vote off?”

This provoked a response from someone else on the platform, who emphasised their point with crying emojis.

Facebook mum’s on the phone to OFCOM because Nella is still in the jungle #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ZfnfcpUPmG — Jubz100 (@JohnBMuir1) December 3, 2023

They quote-tweeted the original poster, adding: “This is so embarrassing. Ofcom don’t give a [blank].”

Not people filing Ofcom complaints.

Additionally, another post scoffed: “Not people filing Ofcom complaints. Actually stay mad lol #ImaCeleb.”

ED! has approached a representative for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

‘I’ll be reporting to Ofcom and they can investigate!’

Furthermore, other users who believe approaching Ofcom is appropriate for their concerns also mentioned Nella’s name online in connection with the communications watchdog.

Additionally, someone else wrote: “Wouldn’t surprise me Nella and Nigel in final. IF Nella wins I’ll be reporting to Ofcom and they can investigate!”

“@Ofcom have to investigate the numbers here because I’ve never thought it before but Nella not being out first as a definite sign of a fix,” claimed another incredulous viewer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

Additionally, another seethed: “I think this was a fix tonight and needs looking into. I didn’t give her any votes nor did my son. So that’s 10 Nella lost in one household. Would love Freedom of Information Act to look into the voting, or Ofcom.”

Meanwhile someone else sighed: “People making complaints to Ofcom about Nella Rose. Seriously does the UK know what Ofcom is about? Stop wasting their time over nonsense, they have more important things to consider.”

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Monday December 4, at 9pm.

