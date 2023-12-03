I’m A Celebrity’s Ant and Dec deny show is fixed after Nella is made camp leader

I’m A Celeb 2023 hosts Ant and Dec have been forced to speak out over claims the ITV show is fixed.

The Geordie duo are back on telly screens for the brand new series. The likes of Danielle Harold, Josie Gibson and Fred Sirieix are all roughing it up in the jungle.

However, weeks into the new series airing and plenty of fans have accused the show of being a fix. But now, the two hosts have set the record straight about the matter.

Nella has been made camp leader (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2023 hit with ‘fix’ claims

This week YouTuber Nella Rose was made the I’m A Celeb camp leader. She replaced Sam Thompson who was voted for by the public.

Nella’s rise to the throne was down to her winning a secret camp ballot by three votes. But fans were quick to claim the outcome would be “obvious”. Fuming, they alleged how the show is “fixed” in order to help Nella, who has been exempt from a few trials recently.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one viewer said: “Why are @itv protecting her get her out first and if she isn’t it’s a blatant fix.” Someone else chimed in and wrote: “What a fix with Nella being in charge.”

The two hosts have addressed the fix claims (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2023 hosts speak out

But in a shock move, host Ant has now addressed the fix rumours during a recent Instagram Live.

He said: “I saw a few people on social media say that it was obvious (that Nella was voted camp leader). No, it wasn’t. It was a complete blind vote which they’ve done down there, it was completely up to the campmates.

“Not up to anybody here in production. They obviously enjoy her in camp and think that she needs to be camp leader and we like it because it’s great for the show,” he added. His co-host, Declan Donnelly, 48, added: “It’s great content.”

Nella Rose on I’m A Celeb

It comes after Nella struggled with her last Bushtucker trial, Grim Gutter, which she faced with Tony, Nick Pickard, Nigel Farage and Sam Thompson.

The celebrities were locked in boxes and instructed to use a number of different keys to try and unlock stars from the wall. However, after spending time with cockroaches in her box, Nella gave up and leaped out.

She said: “I’ve done the cockroaches before but that’s why I was so angry that today I had them again.”

As Nella left early and left a set of keys in her box, her campmates could only win a maximum of seven stars. Nigel failed to unlock any of his stars, and the camp were awarded six stars.

