Nella Rose favourite to leave I’m A Celebrity in tonight’s elimination

Influencer Nella Rose has become odds-on favourite to leave I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! ahead of tonight’s elimination. If true, this will make her the first celebrity to be evicted from this year’s competition.

ITV bosses announced yesterday (Saturday, December 2) that the first elimination would be held tonight, during Sunday’s show. Phone lines opened during last night’s episode, giving viewers 24 hours to vote.

The start of the evictions was delayed following the exit of Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears last week, both quitting on ‘medical grounds.’

Nella is favourite to leave during tonight’s elimination (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Nella Rose favourite to leave I’m A Celebrity in elimination tonight

As viewers vote for their choice to leave, bookmakers have revealed odds as to who might go. The favourite to leave is influencer Nella Rose, who has clashed with several celebrities since landing in the jungle.

She annoyed viewers by bickering with Fred Sirieix, and has also failed to impress during Bushtucker Trials… and in being exempt from participating in many since.

As such, Nella is favourite to be eliminated tonight with odds of 13/8 from Bookies.com.

Not far behind are Nick Pickard at 9/4 and Frankie Dettori at 5/2. Somehow, Nigel Farage isn’t in the running to go tonight, with odds of 25/1.

Nella clashed with both Fred and Nigel (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Nella Rose exempt from trials in I’m A Celeb row

This follows Friday night’s episode of the show, in which Nella left viewers fuming after being found exempt from Bushtucker Trials again. As the episode aired, Ant and Dec confirmed that she would not be eligible to take part in the latest trial.

This marks Nella’s fourth non-participation in trials.

After the trailer for the trial played, Dec said: “Nella is exempt from this one.” No further explanation as to why she couldn’t take part was given.

Nella smiled and clapped when Ant told the camp that she would be exempt from the trial.

However on Saturday night’s show she was once again voted for to complete her eighth trial of the series. Viewers will see tonight if she manages to bring home any meals for camp.

