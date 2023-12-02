Jamie Lynn Spears ‘snubs’ co-stars Nigel Farage and Nella Rose following I’m A Celebrity exit

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here star Jamie Lynn Spears has sparked rumours of a ‘snub’ following her show exit this week.

Britney’s famous sister exited the jungle earlier this week on medical grounds, telling her campmates that she was ready to go home. In a statement issued by the broadcaster, ITV said:

“Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

But what has Jamie Lynn been up to since leaving the jungle – and does she plan to keep in touch with her fellow celebs?

Fed-up Jamie Lynn quit the show this week (Credit: ITV)

Jamie Lynn Spears ‘snubs’ I’m A Celebrity campmates Nigel Farage and Nella Rose

Now back in civilisation, Jamie Lynn has been catching up on her social media – by following her co-stars on Instagram. Among those she (or her social media team) befriended are Ant and Dec, plus campmates Fred Sirieix and Sam Thompson.

However, she then sparked speculation of a ‘snubbing’ by not following two campmates – Nigel Farage and Nella Rose.

Although we never saw Jamie interact with either Nigel or Nella, it’s possible that these more outspoken personalities were too much for the actor and celebrity sibling… either that, or it was a simple oversight on Jamie Lynn’s part.

Grace Dent was the first star to quit the show this year (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity stars quit show

Jamie Lynn became the second contestant to leave the show after foodie and journalist Grace Dent also threw in the towel on Monday.

According to The Mirror, the famous faces must stay in the jungle for at least 72-hours to earn their fee in full. But it’s believed if someone leaves before that point then their payment will be cut.

If true, this means that Grace and Jamie will have left the jungle with their hefty paychecks (reportedly £25k for Grace, £100k for Jamie Lynn). ED! contacted ITV for comment on this story.

