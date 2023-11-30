I’m A Celebrity stars Jamie Lynn Spears and Grace Dent ‘took home full fee’, reports claim

I’m A Celebrity 2023 has seen two of its famous faces quit — but according to news reports, the pair are still quids in.

Both Jamie Lynn Spears and Grace Dent left the ITV show this week. The pair joined the likes of EastEnders actor Danielle Harold and First Dates star Fred Sirieix in this year’s line-up.

A week into the series, MasterChef star Grace was the first to throw in the towel on Monday (November 27). Britney Spears’ little sister followed suit just two days later.

Jamie Lynn Spears quit the show this week (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity stars quit show

However, they’re not the only celebs to have pulled the plug on their jungle journey. Last year, Loose Women Olivia Atwood had to quit after 24 hours due to health reasons. And who could forget Gemma Collins, who lasted a mere few days before quitting?

But what happens to the reported fees that each famous face takes home? Do stars who quit I’m A Celebrity early still get their full payment?

For the stars in this year’s I’m A Celebrity line-up, news reports suggested they’re bagging payments between £40k and £1.5 million.

Politician Nigel Farage is said to be earning £1.5m for his appearance on the show, making him I’m A Celeb’s highest-paid star. Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn is said to have landed a fee worth an alleged £250,000.

So what happens if a star bows out before being voted off? Do they still get to keep their cash?

Grace left the show due on medical grounds (Credit: ITV)

How much Grace and Jamie get paid ‘revealed’

According to the Mirror, the famous faces must stay in the jungle for at least 72-hours to earn their fee in full. But it’s believed if someone leaves before that point then their payment will be cut.

If true, that means Grace should bag her alleged £100,000 and Jamie her hefty £250k.

Entertainment Daily has contacted ITV for comment.

Grace and Jamie are said to be earning the full amount of their fee (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins on I’m A Celeb

The 72-hour rule came to light after Gemma Collins‘ shock exit from the show back in 2014.

Gemma apparently was promised a whopping £100,000 for appearing on I’m A Celeb. But she never bagged the full amount because of her early departure.

At the time, her rep confirmed: “I can confirm that the £4,800 fee was the full and final fee that Gemma received for her participation in last year’s I’m A Celebrity. The show is three weeks long and Gemma was in Australia for five days, therefore she will receive a percentage based on that,” her rep added. Gemma opted to donate the money in full to Save The Children.

