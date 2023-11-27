I’m A Celebrity star Grace Dent quits the show on ‘medical grounds’

I’m A Celebrity fans are waking up today (November 27) to the news Grace Dent has exited the jungle.

ITV released a short statement at around 8am today.

It revealed Grace’s reasons for leaving and said she’ll be “missed” by her campmates.

Food critic Grace Dent has left the I’m A Celebrity jungle (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Grace Dent leaves the jungle

In a press release earlier today, it was confirmed that Grace had left the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

The statement read: “Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike.”

ITV did not say exactly what had forced Grace to leave the camp.

Last night’s I’m A Celeb

Last night, viewers watched as Grace was voted to take part in tonight’s trial with Josie Gibson.

Her official Twitter account, run by her team while she’s in the jungle, posted about it last night. They urged fans to show Grace some support ahead of the trial.

Fans commented that she looked as though she’d “checked out”, though, as Ant and Dec made the announcement.

“What is it with Grace’s frozen statue look when she’s voted to do a trial? Did she think she wouldn’t have to do one? She’ll be saying she’s quitting again now,” one predicted. Another concerned viewer said: “I think someone needs to check in with Grace as she looks like she has totally checked out.” “Is Grace okay?” another asked.

So far, Grace hasn’t commented on her exit.

Grace has ‘had enough’ (Credit: ITV)

Real reason Grace quit ‘revealed’?

Now, The Sun is claiming that Grace quit because she’d “had enough” of the show.

“Grace was having a tough time away from her family and struggled with the lack of sleep and good food. But more than anything she was really pushed to the brink by the gruelling trials this year,” a source alleged to the publication.

“The Scarena series meant the celebrities were all taking part in more challenges than ever and Grace had just had enough.”

Grace’s reps declined to comment when approached by ED!.

