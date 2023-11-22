I’m A Celebrity contestants Danielle Harold, Nella Rose and Marvin Humes have been accused of sending covert messages to their loved ones.

The popular reality series started over the weekend. Stars including ex-politician Nigel Farage, This Morning host Josie Gibson and TV personality Sam Thompson are among the hopefuls looking to be crowned Queen or King of the Jungle.

However, it seems a trio of stars are keen to make contact with their family members back home. This is something that has been frowned upon by show bosses in previous years.

Danielle, Marvin and Nella risk wrath of I’m A Celebrity bosses

Viewers first noticed Marvin Humes tapping his fist on his heart four times as Ant and Dec entered camp to reveal who’d be doing the first Bushtucker Trial. It’s thought the “secret” taps send a signal to wife Rochelle Humes and each of their three children – Alaia-Mai, 10, and Valentina, six, and three-year-old son Blake – showing all four of them are on his mind.

One fan wrote: “Marvin already doing his secret hand sign to home.” Another agreed: “Marv secret signals!!”

“Aw seems like Marvin is tapping his heart to show Rochelle how much he loves her. He must miss his family so much already,” a third added. “Secret signal from Marvin 100%,” commented a fourth.

But that’s not all, Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Arnold has also shared his thoughts on the secret signals.

His comments came after fans noticed Danielle and Nella had been acting suspiciously. He said: “We’ve noticed that Danielle, she seems to be touching her hat a lot. So we’re wondering down here whether or not that means that she’s trying to say to her friends and family back home that she is keeping her head and keeping her cool.”

After some viewers commented that Nella could be communicating with the outside world, Richard also chipped in.

“One other signal that we’ve noticed is Nella, our lovely Nella Rose, that she keeps covering her mouth. But I want to hear more of her screams!” Richard continued.

What are the rules?

The celebrity campmates are banned from contact with the outside world during their time on the show.

This means they are not allowed to call out messages of love or well wishes to their friends and family when they know they are on camera.

