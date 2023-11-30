I’m A Celebrity star Sam Thompson ‘wants to go home’ after Jamie Lynn quits

I’m A Celeb star Sam Thompson was left confessing “I want to go home” after a rather unfortunate morning in camp.

The reality star is one of many famous faces roughing it up in the famous Aussie camp for the new I’m A Celeb series. With his positive attitude and bubbly personality, Sam has already become a firm favourite with viewers.

But during last night’s trip to the jungle, Sam hinted he could be heading home early – after waking up with a surprise on his bottom.

Sam has teased he could be leaving the jungle (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb: Sam to quit ITV show?

The ITV reality show returned to telly screens on Wednesday night (November) with hosts Ant and Dec back at the helm.

But things took a chaotic turn at the start of the episode, when Sam woke up to find his bedding was covered in blood.

“Why’ve you got blood on you?” fellow campmates Marvin Humes asked. Straight away, Sam screamed back: “Argh I’ve got a leech – argh, no, it’s a dicey one!”

Sam was left shrieking over the leech (Credit: ITV)

Sam ‘violated’ by leech in I’m A Celeb

However, when the JLS pop star opened up Sam’s bedding, he couldn’t believe his eyes.

Lifting up the duvet, Sam shrieked in horror: “Oh my God! He’s had a field day! Oh my God, it’s like a murder scene.” Furious, Sam walked away and shouted: “This place sucks.”

It’s fair to say Sam was not too impressed with the incident. Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, he said: “I had a leech attached to my a**e and I feel so violated.”

Later on, and while speaking to Fred Sirieix, a disgruntled Sam commented: “I want to go home.”

Jamie Lynn quit the show (Credit: ITV)

Who has quit so far?

Although it’s not clear if Sam is genuinely considering quitting the show, if he did walk away, he’d be the third celeb in this series to quit.

On Wednesday (November 29) it was confirmed that Jamie Lynn Spears had left the show. In a statement, they said: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

The news also came just two days after Grace Dent left the programme. MasterChef star Grace Dent also quit the show on “medical grounds.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Fans slam Nella Rose and Nigel Farage as they clash AGAIN: ‘Boring’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.