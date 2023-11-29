I’m A Celebrity: Jamie Lynn Spears quits the jungle on medical grounds

I’m A Celebrity star Jamie Lynn Spears has walked from the jungle, just days after her fellow campmate, Grace Dent.

ITV confirmed the news earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, November 29).

Jamie is the second celebrity to leave the show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Jamie Lynn Spears latest star to quit

ITV have announced that the sister of Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn, has left the show due to medical reasons.

In a statement, they said: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds.

“She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

The news comes just two days after Grace Dent left the programme.

“Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike,” ITV said at the time.

Jamie lasted 10 days in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Fears more stars would quit

Earlier today, it was reported that I’m A Celebrity bosses were worried that more stars would follow Grace out of the jungle.

According to The Sun, the celebrity contestants have been “plunged into even more misery” after further storms.

Nella and Frankie failed in their trial, leaving their campmates hungry, and bosses gutted.

“Nella and Frankie’s trial fell flat. No coins or stars. What’s worse backstage is it was a two-month build to create that set and it’s resulted in a [bleep] trial,” a source told The Sun.

“[Nella] going back empty handed – and this awful weather – have left a real sense of misery.”

The star opened up (Credit: ITV)

Jamie Lynn Spears opens up on harrowing experience

Jamie Lynn’s exit from the show comes just days after she opened up about the time her daughter drowned and nearly died.

“I almost lost my oldest daughter… she drowned and we couldn’t save her. We tried really hard. She was trapped under a little side-by-side that we ride around our pond. This is in 2017. She was 8 or 9 or something like that,” she said.

“When they [emergency services] got there, she was not alive. They took her from me and they incubated her,” she then continued.

“I was sitting on the rocks, I’d thrown up on myself, the adrenalin, then I heard her [my mother-in-law] call my mum and say, ‘Lynne, we’ve lost Maddie.’ Then the firefighter came over 3 seconds later and was like, ‘We’ve got a pulse, we’ve got a pulse’,” she then said.

“They airlifted her… she’s hooked up on life support, breathing machines and all that,” she said. “They come in, a priest to read her her last rights, and when they did, her body physically sat up, her spirit responded to it for whatever reason.”

