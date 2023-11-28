I’m A Celeb stars Jamie Lynn Spears and Sam Thompson predicted to be highest earners after jungle stints

The I’m A Celeb 2023 contestants may be slumming it in the jungle right now but things sure do look peachy for some of them when the show is over.

In fact, a few celebrities could be laughing all the way to the bank.

According to a new study, some of the stars could be bagging almost £3,000 for one single Instagram post once they’ve left the camp.

So which I’m A Celebrity stars will be cashing in?

Jamie Lynn Spears could earn big bucks from sponsored content after the jungle (Credit: ITVX)

I’m A Celeb 2023 top three earners revealed

The team at Fr-CasinoSpot.com analysed the follower count and engagement rate for each contestant to figure out how much they could earn per sponsored post on Instagram.

And Jamie Lynn Spears looks set to be the highest earner. With well over 2 million followers and a whopping 56k average likes, it’s thought Jamie Lynn could bag £2,968.27 per sponsored post.

Next up is Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson. Sam has an Instagram following of 1.4million and could earn £2,652.92 per post.

In third spot is JLS singer Marvin Humes. Marvin has the highest engagement rate out of the top three. However, he has a smaller following of around 730k, meaning he looks set to earn £886.43.

Perky Sam Thompson looks set to be the second-highest social media earner in the jungle (Credit: ITVX)

At the bottom of the board…

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the leaderboard, the study thinks Nick Pickard will earn just £172.98 thanks to his much smaller following of 15k.

However, Nick does have the highest engagement rate of the whole camp at 16.48%.

A spokesperson for Fr-CasinoSpot.com said: “Particularly for celebrities who want to boost their career, appearing on such a big TV show can help them secure sponsorship deals and boost their bank accounts.

Marvin Humes could make almost £900 per Instagram post (Credit: ITVX)

“The rankings are interesting, revealing Jamie Lynn Spears to be the highest potential earner.”

The spokesperson added that this could be thanks to “the help of her extremely famous sister.”

They said: “Sam Thompson is a contestant who is extremely active on social media, therefore it is no surprise that he ranks second.

“Whilst Nick Pickard has a less active social media presence and therefore ranking bottom of the list.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Tuesday, November 28) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

