I’m A Celebrity’s most gruesome injuries – from Dec ‘popping his shoulder’ during Cyclone to James Haskell’s burns

I’m A Celebrity is back and Ant and Dec are already putting this year’s famous faces through some rather tough challenges.

From jumping off cliffs to noshing on some jungle grub, the celebs are truly tested on the ITV show. But sometimes things can take a brutal and dangerous turn – with some stars ending up seriously injured.

So what horrifying accidents have happened on I’m A Celebrity? Which campmate suffered a fractured rib? And why did Dec end up needing physio for six months? Keep reading to find out…

James burnt himself on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: James Haskell’s washing up mishap

Rugby star James appeared on the show in 2019 – but things didn’t go quite to plan after he suffered a horror burn.

James was carrying a bucket of hot water to the washing up section in the Aussie camp, with Caitlyn Jenner. However, he slipped and the water poured all over his boot. Unfortunately, he couldn’t get his boot off in time, which caused his foot to burn and blister at the top.

In agony, James exclaimed: “The hot water just slipped out and poured right into my boot. I couldn’t get my boot off in time and it’s blistered the front of my foot.”

The Neighbours star fractured her rib (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kimberley Davies needed an air ambulance

Back in 2005, former Neighbours actress Kimberley Davies ended up with a fractured rib after she jumped 15ft from a helicopter during a Bushtucker Trial.

She was rushed to hospital via an air ambulance. After being assessed by rescue divers, she was told she may have a hairline rib fracture.

Following the accident, ITV insisted it had taken every precaution for the challenge. Granada also added that Kimberly had been given a full safety briefing in advance, as Digital Spy reports.

In a statement, the television company said: “Granada takes the health and safety of all celebrities and crew extremely seriously and, as is the case with all Bushtucker Trials, a comprehensive risk assessment had been carried out. The helicopter contractor has undertaken somewhere in the region of 3,000 such jumps without prior incident and have Civil Aviation Safety Authority approval.

“The contractor does this activity on a regular basis, training divers to jump from helicopters, normally into the sea. The height of the jump and speed of the helicopter used in the Bushtucker Trial is typically that used for a person undertaking their first jump.”

Kimberley did return to camp after being treated. However, due to the pain she was unable to carry on and quit the series hours later.

Joel fronted the spin-off show and ended up in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Joel Dommett’s bloody head injury

In 2018, Joel Dommett fronted the I’m A Celeb spin-off show, Extra Camp. But things took a chaotic turn when he was rushed to hospital. Joel ended up suffering a head injury, after severe winds caused a wooden sign to crash into him

The presenter – who hosted alongside previous jungle queen Scarlett Moffatt and actor Joe Swash – was rushed to hospital to get stitches and be checked over.

He revealed the traumatic incident on Instagram, sharing a picture of himself in hospital and with his head bandaged up. He wrote: “Unfortunately due to unforeseen windy circumstances blowing the set onto my head during rehearsals, I won’t be able to present Extra Camp this evening.”

The 32-year-old presenter revealed: “I had seven stitches like a big brave boy and I’ll be back tomorrow. To be honest I’m less worried about my health and more worried that the show will be better without me. Half a day off school to go home and watch neighbours! Woo!”

All Stars injury for Janice

This year’s All Stars version of the show in South Africa didn’t go to plan for Janice Dickinson. She ended up in hospital with head injuries after a fall on set while she was looking for the toilet in the middle of the night.

It’s claimed she was found with “blood gushing from her head”. Production crew came out and called for a medic. A source claimed: “The injuries were severe enough that she had to be taken to hospital by ambulance. There were fears that she had suffered a cracked skull but she was later given the all-clear by doctors.”

Later in the run she was seen with a plaster covering her chin.

Ant and Dec aren’t immune to injuries (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity host Dec Donnelly’s agonising injury

Despite fronting the show and cheering the celebs on in their trials, I’m A Celebrity host Dec faced a rather painful injury.

In 2022, he revealed that they had taken on the iconic Celebrity Cyclone on a previous series – but the trial ended with an injury bad Dec needed six months of physio.

The incident happened in 2012, when the duo feature in a special edition of the challenge, to try and raise £100,000 for the Text Santa charity. Although they managed to win the jackpot, Dec was left in agony after popping his shoulder.

Ant recalled on a previous show: “We’ve done the trial. We did it for charity years ago, didn’t you pop your shoulder?” Dec replied: “Yeah I did. I ended up in physio for six months afterwards. But it was great fun.”

