I’m A Celebrity star Nella Rose ballooned from size 12 to a 20 following death of her dad

I’m A Celebrity contestant Nella Rose admitted she drank alcohol every day after her dad passed away during the pandemic in 2020.

The YouTube sensation, 26, opened up to Grace Dent last night (November 22). She said that she turned to food and alcohol after her dad died. Nella admitted she went from a size 12 to a size 20 as she struggled through grief.

Nella Rose told Grace Dent about her struggles with grief (Credit: ITVX)

Nella Rose used to binge eat and drink alcohol to cope with grief

The conversation started when Grace asked Nella if she would run away the minute things got tough. To which she replied: “Yeah, do you know why? Because when I was younger. I was put in a lot of situations that I had no control over.”

Nella then explained how she was sad and miserable she was when her father passed away, as a few years earlier her mother had died. “So literally my dad passed, I locked myself in the house for two months and drank every single day and I gained it all. And it is the pandemic. So it wasn’t like I was leaving or I was working or I was doing this and that,” the I’m A Celebrity star said.

“And I used to have so much discipline but that was when was in a bad space. Lack of self-discipline got me a size 12 to a size 20,” she admitted.

She continued: “Where I was sad and miserable. So now it’s like now that I have control over my happiness and the things that I want to do. I think I’ve kind of become obsessed with it. Like you don’t have to do this if you don’t want to. You’ve got the money to do this, just do it. Or you don’t need this, so leave.”

I’m A Celebrity star Nella on quitting the show

While Nella confessed that her personal struggles played a vital part in her quitting things, she also shed light on how she’s still in the jungle. “Whenever I feel scared I do tend to leave. I do tend to not carry things through if I feel uncomfortable. But the fact that I’ve lasted in the jungle for this long is astonishing.”

She added: “I can’t lie if I’m honest with you, yeah. If Jamie [Lynn Spears] had left yesterday, I would’ve been right behind her. It’s just the whole being the first two. That’s the only thing.”

Grace then asked her if she were to speak to her next November about what would be her dream life. Nella said that she wants to give men a chance because she wants to be in a relationship. She also mentioned how she would live a healthy and disciplined lifestyle.

This comes after she heatedly debated with Nigel Farage about immigration as she called him a “cool guy”, but questioned why black people hate him.

